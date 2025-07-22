Give Vegetable Stock A Rush Of Umami Using One Easy Add-In

Whether you're steaming rice or using an oil-free method for sauteing, vegetable stock is the beginning of flavor for many dishes. It provides a sweet, earthy foundation for recipes, but often lacks the savory nature of its meaty counterparts. To give your vegetable stock an umami boost, infuse it with tomato paste.

Carrots, onions, and celery are integral for good vegetable stock, but tomatoes are a vital component, particularly tomato paste. Sure, it adds a dose of acidity that brightens the liquid, but the concentrated flavor found in the paste also gives veggie stock a bolder taste. Tomato paste takes the richest, sweetest parts of the fruits and simmers them down into a thick, flavor-filled ingredient. Each spoonful of tomato paste provides food with a mouthwatering umami upgrade, and using it is a pro tip for making vegetable stock from scratch.

Once you've gathered all your chopped veggies and scraps to make stock with, brown the veggies and add in the tomato paste. Further cooking the tomato paste allows the ingredient to caramelize, infusing your stock with an even deeper flavor. After the veggies are browned and the paste has taken on a darker color, pour in the water and simmer the mixture for at least one hour.