The One-Ingredient Trick For Homemade Mayo That Doesn't Separate

With a just a few simple ingredients and less 10 minutes of your time, it's possible to whip up a batch of mayonnaise that will taste better than some of the best store-bought versions. So why aren't more people making their own mayo? Mayonnaise has a reputation for splitting when not made correctly, and given the price of eggs, it's understandable to be a little nervous about waste.

While technique is inevitably important, adding just a spoonful of Dijon mustard to the mix will make your mayonnaise much more stable. The mustard acts as an emulsifier, binding the oil with the water-based ingredients and preventing the mayonnaise from separating. Dijon mustard is recommended as it has a milder taste than regular mustard and won't overpower the rest of the ingredients.

This trick will work regardless of whether you make mayonnaise with the speedy immersion blender method or prefer to take the traditional route with a hand whisk (and a lot more time). Simply add the mustard to the egg and vinegar or lemon juice before you start to mix in the oil.