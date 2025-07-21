The Sweet And Spicy Ingredient Your Corn On The Cob Needs

Here at Tasting Table, we are all about getting the most out of seasonal produce. During the summer months, that means sweet corn — and when we are tossing a few ears on the grill, we are also reaching for the hot honey. Adding this sweet-and-spicy condiment to the top of corn on the cob is one of our favorite ways to use hot honey in the kitchen and hops on the ultra-popular "swicy" flavor trend (which works for a reason).

On the palate, hot honey and corn on the cob make a naturally complementary duo. The honey emphasizes the corn's natural sweetness, while the chili-pepper-tinged spiciness prevents the flavor profile from leaning too dessert-like. Plus, foodies can customize their desired spicy intensity by adding more or less hot honey into the mix. This flavorful hack also makes a great excuse to patronize your local farmers market. Prime sweet corn season lasts from July through September or October. To whip up this match made in heave, all you need to do is husk and de-silk your fresh corn cobs, then grill, roast, or boil to cook. From there, simply dress your corn cobs with butter and a shake of salt, as you normally might. A finishing drizzle of hot honey is all it takes to bring a classic corn on the cob into brand new territory. Placing the bottle of hot honey tableside also allows each diner to add as much of the condiment as they please. This swicy corn dish would pair especially well alongside savory entrees like burgers, brats, and barbecued chicken.