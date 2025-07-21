The Sweet And Spicy Ingredient Your Corn On The Cob Needs
Here at Tasting Table, we are all about getting the most out of seasonal produce. During the summer months, that means sweet corn — and when we are tossing a few ears on the grill, we are also reaching for the hot honey. Adding this sweet-and-spicy condiment to the top of corn on the cob is one of our favorite ways to use hot honey in the kitchen and hops on the ultra-popular "swicy" flavor trend (which works for a reason).
On the palate, hot honey and corn on the cob make a naturally complementary duo. The honey emphasizes the corn's natural sweetness, while the chili-pepper-tinged spiciness prevents the flavor profile from leaning too dessert-like. Plus, foodies can customize their desired spicy intensity by adding more or less hot honey into the mix. This flavorful hack also makes a great excuse to patronize your local farmers market. Prime sweet corn season lasts from July through September or October. To whip up this match made in heave, all you need to do is husk and de-silk your fresh corn cobs, then grill, roast, or boil to cook. From there, simply dress your corn cobs with butter and a shake of salt, as you normally might. A finishing drizzle of hot honey is all it takes to bring a classic corn on the cob into brand new territory. Placing the bottle of hot honey tableside also allows each diner to add as much of the condiment as they please. This swicy corn dish would pair especially well alongside savory entrees like burgers, brats, and barbecued chicken.
Slather your corn cobs in hot honey for instant dimensionality
To minimize stickiness and maximize bold flavor immersion, allow the corn cob to rest for a minute or two after drizzling on the honey. This will give it time to slide down between the kernels for a swicy burst in every bite. For a savory-leaning take, you could mix softened butter, hot honey, garlic, oregano, and parsley in a small dish, and brush it over the warm corn cobs. Or, to transform this into a crowd-pleasing, dinner-party-worthy side dish, slice that corn off of the cob and whip up honey butter skillet corn.Simply add all of the aforementioned ingredients into a large skillet, plus a dollop of cream cheese, stirring to melt and combine.
A squirt of hot honey would also complement and elevate all of your go-to corn off the cob recipes. Squeeze a ripple of hot honey into refreshing sweet corn popsicles to beat the heat all summer long. You can mix sweet corn kernels with a squirt of hot honey to revitalize homemade taco bowls (step aside, Chipotle). Maybe you have some frozen corn left over from the summertime harvest? Raid your own freezer in style. We have a few tips for freezing fresh corn like a pro (on the cob or kernels) to help you out. A little bit of the spicy honey gives a plain, mild corn chowder an unexpected facelift. To complete the meal, smear a slice of homemade cornbread with salted butter and a drizzle of, you guessed it, hot honey.