Transform Your Sweet Corn Into A Cool Treat For Summer
Popsicles can be (and arguably should be) more than just frozen juice. Here at Tasting Table, we're all about avant-garde freezer pops that incorporate creamy and savory elements — like these melon-kefir ice pops, which are blended with creamy avocado, cucumber, and probiotic yogurt. Now, allow us to introduce you to sweet corn popsicles. On a crisp fall day, seasonally-minded eaters start craving homemade buttermilk sweet corn biscuits dunked in a bowl of classic corn chowder. But when the initial corn season pops, the heat of summer is still raging. Those stalks are knee-high by the fourth of July, and hot chowder is the last thing on foodies' minds. To beat the summer heat, transform that sweet corn crop into a cooling treat. Popsicles are perhaps an unexpected vehicle for the summertime produce, but corn's subtle sweetness makes a natural fit for a tasty, ultra-creamy popsicle with a cheerful pale yellow hue.
To make them, husk and desilk your fresh sweet corn, then remove the kernels from the cob. Boil those kernels in a pot of milk (coconut milk can be used for a plant-based dessert). After those tender kernels have simmered and soaked up the milk, transfer the corn milk to a blender. Toss in a sprinkle of sea salt and a splash of vanilla extract for balancing flavor. For a more luxurious texture, you can add a few scoops of yogurt into the blender. From there, just puree and pour the mixture into popsicle molds, and freeze.
Sweet corn popsicles belong in your summer recipe rotation
If you prefer a sweeter popsicle, feel free to add a few teaspoons of sugar, maple syrup, or honey to the blender. Boiling those kernels in full-fat vanilla oat milk would also impart a sweeter taste. Craving even wider customization? You could incorporate other complementary mix-ins like a sprinkle of cinnamon, brown sugar, or a ripple of berry compote. If you're digging the compote route, simply blend blueberries or blackberries with lime juice and maple syrup, then place a few spoonfuls of the blended fruit into the bottom of each popsicle mold. The creamy corn puree will get layered directly on top. To swirl blue-purple berry ripples into the yellow popsicles, agitate the mixture using a single toothpick, stirring and swizzling. The result is visually impressive and wildly dimensional on the palate.
Also on the note of customization, for a smoother, more uniform texture, you can strain your blended corn mixture through a fine mesh sieve before pouring it into the popsicle mold. Leaving the pulp in will yield a more rustic freezer pop. These popsicles can also be a sustainable way to use up leftover roasted sweet corn from last night's dinner. If you're working with grilled corn, your freezer pops will gain notes of savory char — which could be further emphasized by adding Tajín and lime juice into the blender. Don't have a popsicle mold stocked in your kitchen? Try this plastic cup hack instead.