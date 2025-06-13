Transform Your Sweet Corn Into A Cool Treat For Summer

Popsicles can be (and arguably should be) more than just frozen juice. Here at Tasting Table, we're all about avant-garde freezer pops that incorporate creamy and savory elements — like these melon-kefir ice pops, which are blended with creamy avocado, cucumber, and probiotic yogurt. Now, allow us to introduce you to sweet corn popsicles. On a crisp fall day, seasonally-minded eaters start craving homemade buttermilk sweet corn biscuits dunked in a bowl of classic corn chowder. But when the initial corn season pops, the heat of summer is still raging. Those stalks are knee-high by the fourth of July, and hot chowder is the last thing on foodies' minds. To beat the summer heat, transform that sweet corn crop into a cooling treat. Popsicles are perhaps an unexpected vehicle for the summertime produce, but corn's subtle sweetness makes a natural fit for a tasty, ultra-creamy popsicle with a cheerful pale yellow hue.

To make them, husk and desilk your fresh sweet corn, then remove the kernels from the cob. Boil those kernels in a pot of milk (coconut milk can be used for a plant-based dessert). After those tender kernels have simmered and soaked up the milk, transfer the corn milk to a blender. Toss in a sprinkle of sea salt and a splash of vanilla extract for balancing flavor. For a more luxurious texture, you can add a few scoops of yogurt into the blender. From there, just puree and pour the mixture into popsicle molds, and freeze.