How To Freeze Fresh Corn Like A Pro (On The Cob Or Kernels)

Corn is one of the few vegetables where the frozen variety can be better than fresh. It retains its texture and flavor and can even be higher in nutrients. While you might have added many a bag to your shopping cart, you might not have considered freezing it yourself. The answer is you can and you absolutely should — it's the best way to deal with a surplus in the summer months and will last you long after the season is over.

The first step is to shuck the corn, then add it to a pot of boiling water. After blanching for three to four minutes, transfer to an ice bath to stop the cooking process and let sit for another five minutes. At this point you can slice off the kernels for freezing or leave the corn cobs intact. Although blanching is recommended to preserve the quality and texture, you can also freeze raw corn kernels after simply cutting them off the cob. After prepping and drying well, transfer the kernels or even the whole cobs to airtight freezer bags and remove as much of the air as possible.