The Outdoor Cooler DIY That Brings Both Style And Function To Your Summer Entertaining

While you can set out an open cooler filled with icy beverages for friends to grab drinks as they please, you can also elevate your next house party with a custom-made cooler stand. Constructing a wooden stand can not only conceal ice coolers and bring aesthetic appeal to parties, but the impressive-looking build can also help you stay organized and store essentials during your next barbecue. This kind of creative project will add a bit of rustic sophistication to backyard decor and will cement your status as Host with the Most.

The DIY approach means you can customize the completed piece with an assortment of features, like adding bottle openers to the stand, including separate storage spaces, and even tucking pull-out cutting areas into the design so that fresh garnishes can be sliced on demand. Though the cooler box project may take a bit of effort to complete, the finished result is ready for the 'Gram and guaranteed to upgrade your next backyard gathering.