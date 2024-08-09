The Best Way To Set Up Your Storage Station For Cooking Outside

Cooking outside in the fresh air is an incredible feeling — until you reach into your cooler and pull out soggy tortillas and wet cheese. If you've kept food in a cooler for any extended amount of time before, you've likely experienced this. It seems that no matter how much ice you add or how you pack the cooler, it's inevitable that something ends up at the bottom, sitting in melting ice. While it can be difficult to work against time and heat, there are a few simple steps to avoid wet, soggy, or even lukewarm food.

There is a lot to consider before buying a cooler, but one of the most important features is how long it maintains cold temperatures and frozen ice. Every cooler should list on it's packaging how long it keeps ice frozen for. With this knowledge, you'll know how much time you have before you need to start draining the melted ice and adding more. If you have a well-used or older cooler, check for any leaks by filling it with water to see if any starts to escape. And, be sure that the lid fully closes to ensure the cold air remains trapped inside. To make sure no cold air escapes, add a layer of foam to the top of your cooler.