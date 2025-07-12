The Cookout Contribution Etiquette That You Should Always Follow

It's officially cookout season when grills get dusted off and patios are prepped for long summer evenings — we can almost hear the clink of glasses and the ripple of laughter drifting from backyard to backyard. If you love a cookout as much as we do and want to be the kind of guest who always scores a repeat invite, you're in luck, we asked the experts for contribution etiquette that you should always follow.

First up, the golden rule of cookout etiquette: Be on time. "It's the single most important piece of etiquette. Arriving when you say you will is your first chance to show respect for your host," says Heather Morrison, the hospitality director and co-owner of Denver's Restaurant Olivia. Nick Leighton, an etiquette expert and co-creator of the "Were You Raised By Wolves?" podcast, agrees that timing is everything — especially since it relates to what you should bring.

Ideally, guests who always arrive early can opt for a dish that requires assembly or a drink that needs to be chilled. "If you arrive later, you'd be better off bringing something that's ready to roll, such as desserts, simple sides, or bags of ice," Leighton told Tasting Table. Of course, life happens. But, communication is key. "If you know you won't be able to arrive early, let your host know," Morrison advises.