Pasta Skewers Are The Perfect Way To Enjoy A Rich Meal With Minimal Effort

Pasta refuses to stick to just one shape, form, or sauce. You can enjoy it as a caprese salad as easily as you can with pesto. Likewise, there's no hard and fast rule that says you have to eat your pasta with a fork — so why not have fun with it? If you're looking for a creative party meal — or simply want to spruce up your standard penne — try your pasta in the form of a skewer.

To make pasta on a stick, simply boil pasta as you normally would and carefully position it on a skewer. You can pair the pasta with other ingredients, depending on your preferences. If, for example, you love the flavors of pasta salad, add salami slices and cherry tomatoes alongside tortellini. These extra ingredients make for a more well-rounded skewer, though you can incorporate whatever appeals most to you. Plus, since all you're cooking is the pasta, the skewers make for a straightforward process that will leave you with minimal cleanup. They're especially great for crowds of kids ... though, let's be honest, who doesn't want pasta on a stick?

As for what pasta shapes work best, you can experiment with your favorites. Generally, however, some pastas hold up better than others, so you'll want to do some planning before you pick up your skewers.