Here's What Makes The Margarita At P.F. Chang's Our Least Favorite Cocktail

P.F. Chang's puts a hip and trendy twist on the more traditional mom-and-pop Chinese restaurants by fusing Asian cuisines and offering a vibrant cocktail menu that likewise combines global cocktail recipes with Asian flavors. We sampled 13 P.F. Chang's cocktails, and our least favorite was the Zen Margarita.

We based our ranking on the balance of flavors and tasting notes, as well as how creative each cocktail was in comparison to a classic counterpart. The Zen Margarita is a classic rocks margarita, made with blanco tequila, lime, sugar, and orange liqueur with an extra helping of Cointreau. So, the only unique aspect about it was that extra shot of orange liqueur, which we were hoping would instill a citrus-forward flavor to pair with that spicy, alcoholic finish from a blanco tequila. Unfortunately, the cocktail was very underwhelming. The double dose of orange liqueur was imperceivable, and the flavor of the lime was all but non-existent. The biggest burst of flavor was from the salted rim.

Perhaps we should've seen this coming, considering the name of the cocktail is "Zen." We can't deny that this drink was smooth, elegant, and understated, but these aren't attributes we were looking for when we ordered a margarita. Margaritas should be zingy, tangy, and fiery on the finish for a fun and spirited drink to liven up a dinner, lunch, or happy hour.