Making sushi at home can be just as delicious and certainly more affordable than what you'd enjoy at a sushi restaurant. An essential component of all the ingredients you need to make sushi is naturally the fish. One of the unsettling truths about some raw fish that you purchase is that it can be host to parasitic worms. Several types of worms and their larvae are abundant in almost all species of fish — although salmon and cod are especially susceptible — and if untreated raw fish is consumed, it can cause severe intestinal disorder.

There are two surefire ways, however, of killing all fish parasites: cooking the fish to an internal temperature of 140 degrees Fahrenheit (60 degrees Celsius) and freezing it. We consulted with Nana Darkwah, executive chef of Ocean Hai at Wyndham Grand Clearwater Beach, about the proper procedure for freezing fish at home for sushi. "Home freezers often don't reach the required temperatures, so freezing fish at home is not always effective," Darkwah told us. "Only freeze fish yourself for sushi if you have a deep freezer that reaches -4 degrees Fahrenheit or colder."

To ensure that fish parasites are thoroughly killed, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recommends keeping the freezer at Darkwah's suggested temperature for seven days, which, for a regular home refrigerator freezer, can damage other frozen foods and drive up electricity bills. It's best, then, to keep your freezer at the recommended 0 degrees Fahrenheit (-18 degrees Celsius) and purchase sushi-grade fish at a reputable fish monger. Here are a few tips from a sushi chef that can help you pick the best place to buy sushi-grade fish.