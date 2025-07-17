10 Drink Myths So Wrong, They're Kind Of Iconic

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Some bits of foodie wisdom are so often repeated that many of us just kind of accept them to be true. When we hear them repeated online and even in pop culture references and movie scenes, why would we question them? It turns out that we absolutely should question them, because in some cases, we're repeating so-called facts that are both untrue, and causing us to miss out on some seriously good stuff.

Let's take, for example, the widespread belief that sweet wines should be relegated to being dessert wines. That's an absolute myth — along with the idea that they're somehow less complex, versatile, and less deserving of respect than dry wines. Sweet wines definitely have a place alongside many meals, and if you're giving them a miss and serving some dry, room-temperature red wine, well, it turns out you're doubling down on the misconceptions.

So, let's clarify some things. You might find yourself expanding your horizons a bit, trying some things you've steered clear of before, serving things a little differently, and maybe even becoming a little more knowledgeable about how and what to order at a restaurant. From whiskey and wines to coffee and even milk, there's a lot of misinformation floating around out there, but we can help.