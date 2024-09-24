The Best Red Wine Pairing For A Rack Of Lamb

You're planning a nice dinner for a crowd, and you've settled on a showstopping rack of lamb as your entree. You've done your research, so you know all the tricks, like the best part of the oven to roast it in, and even how to carve it to make sure all your guests get as much as they want. Now all that's left is to choose the perfect wine to serve alongside your lamb masterpiece. Wassam Baki, Executive Chef at AMAL, says red is the way to go. "The goal of the red wine is to complement the rich, savory flavors of the meat while balancing its robust taste," he says.

Of course, making the perfect pairing is pointless if the wine isn't one that you love, so if you have a favorite red, feel free to stick to that. But if you're open to ideas, Baki has a few suggestions. "A classic choice of Bordeaux, Syrah, Cabernet Sauvignon, Malbec, or Rioja are the best red wine with enough structure and complexity to stand up to the lamb's intensity," he says. These reds often top the list of popular red wine varieties, and their medium-to-high alcohol levels and tannins make them the perfect complement to cut through the rich, fatty flavor of lamb.