The Best Wine Pairing For Juicy Lamb Chops

Nailing the wine pairing can be all it takes to elevate your dining experience — and few dinners are as inherently elevated to begin with as Frenched, pan-seared lamb chops. Lamb's tasting profile can fall somewhere between game meat and beef: tender, high-fat, and mineral-dense. But, the proverbial "cream of the crop" in the veal world is the lamb chop, the best and most tender cut from the top part of the back attached to the ribs, aka "the rack of lamb." These chops have "chops" of their own, boasting the mild-yet-rich flavor that gives steakhouses in Midtown Manhattan the agency to charge $80 a plate. Luckily, for the rest of us, lamb chops aren't too tough for discerning-palated foodies to make well at home, and we have a few tips to help with that.

Thanks to lamb chops' delicate flavor and texture, a softer wine can make a good fit for completing the meal, but it must retain a powerful body. A good wine should be able to stand up to the richness of the lamb without competing with it. With all of these factors in mind, my top two wine picks for pairing with lamb chops are both French: mature Bordeaux and Grenache-based Provence Rosé. As a career bartender, my secret hope is that the gastronomic glamor of the lamb-chop-rosé pairing is enough to deflate elitist rosé haters once and for all ... or something like that. Shooting for the stars here, but no less passionate.