Wine Gems Are Key To A Perfectly Chilled Glass Of Rosé

Wine lovers have plenty of gadgets for improving the vino experience, from electric bottle openers to chill sticks, aerators, handblown glass bottle stoppers, and so much more. All have a goal of keeping that precious liquid in pristine condition, whether in or out of the bottle. All things considered, the temperature of wine in a glass may seem unimportant, but it's actually a primary concern for most wine imbibers. That goes double for white wine or rosé aficionados who almost always want wine to remain chilled as long as possible.

Enter some pretty little stone trinkets called wine gems, which in reality are way more than aesthetically pleasing bobbles in your glass. Similar to how decorative wine charms serve a practical purpose, wine gems likewise have an important role to play. They keep poured wine perfectly chilled without resorting to ice, which we all know will melt and ruin the glorious balance of flavor and complexity. That goes double for light, tender wines such as rosé.

Melted ice can dilute coveted rosé characteristics such as crispness and subtle floral or fruity notes, while also washing out the gentle, defining pink and red hues. If you happen to be sipping a sparkling rosé, Prosecco rosé, or any other type of bubbly, ice cubes can cause oxidation, very quickly flattening the bubbles as well as the flavors and aromas. Chilled wine gems bypass that. Like the more well-known whiskey stones, these cool little beauties comes straight from Mother Nature.