When Hosting A Cocktail Party, Use Charms On Glass Stems To Prevent Drink Mixups

Hosting cocktail parties at home can be a fun affair. However, as the course of the evening grows long and more drinks are poured, it can become easy — and understandable — for guests to lose track of whose glass belongs to whom. Instead of asking your cocktail party attendees to wear different colored lipsticks, plan for your party ahead of time by gathering unique charms that can be wrapped around wine stems and help guests identify their drinks. Different colors and designs affixed to glass stems can help drinkers spot their glasses, even in dim candlelit spaces. Not only can charms help guests keep track of their drinks, but you'll also have fewer glasses to wash at the end of the evening.

Set wine charms out on a table for guests to choose their own when they arrive, or affix tags to the stems of glasses so guests simply need to choose a glass and start pouring drinks. Your careful planning will help create a night to remember.