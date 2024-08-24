The Best Oven Placement For Cooking A Rack Of Lamb

A rack of lamb might just be one of the most flavorful and indulgent dishes you can pull off at home for a special dinner party or holiday meal. Lamb's flavor is more unique compared to beef or chicken, and it comes with a higher price tag. To make the most of its flavor and decadence, there are tips like to coat lamb in Dijon mustard for juicy meat and flavorful crust — but all of that will likely go to waste if you don't place the dish in the right place in your oven.

"When cooking lamb, it's best to use the middle oven rack," says Wissam Baki, the executive chef at Amal Miami, a modern Lebanese restaurant. "This position ensures even heat distribution, allowing the lamb to cook thoroughly without burning or undercooking. If you're roasting a large cut like a rack of lamb, placing it in the middle helps achieve a consistent texture and color."

To follow Baki's guidance, move the rack directly to the center of your oven (if it's not already there). To ensure that the lamb is cooked evenly on both sides with a nice crust and tender center, try not to cook other dishes above or below the middle rack if possible.