Coat Lamb In Dijon Before It Hits The Oven For Juicer Meat With A Tasty Crust
A spectacular rack of lamb is a great special occasion recipe, and it's surprisingly uncomplicated to prepare. The ribs which make the roast a showstopper on the serving platter also help protect the lamb loin from overcooking while roasting. Cooking meat on the bone yields natural juiciness and flavor, thanks to the tendons breaking down as it roasts. To add an even more mouthwatering savory crust to your lamb, generously coat your meat with Dijon mustard before roasting, as Tasting Table's recipe developer Christina Musgrave recommends in her mustard-crusted rack of lamb recipe.
This mustard coating serves a dual purpose: One for practical purposes, and the other for flavor and succulence. Firstly, it helps the seasonings and herbs adhere to the lamb, preventing them from falling off before serving. Secondly, the combination of mustard and herbs blended with the roasting lamb's juices forms a flavorful outer layer that retains moisture and flavor throughout the cooking process. The bright, sharp flavor of the mustard and herb crust is the perfect complement to the richness of lamb, balancing the flavors to perfection.
Spicy dijon is a perfect addition
Dijon mustard, as the name implies, hails from the town of Dijon, France, nestled in the Burgundy wine-producing region. Mustard is one of the specialties produced in the area, with vibrant fields of yellow mustard flowers dotting the landscape, including the vineyards. The distinctive spicy and tangy taste of Dijon mustard is achieved by blending mustard seeds with verjus, a tart grape product. Due to its heat and acidity, the mustard introduces contrasting flavors that complement the meat.
Christina Musgrave makes the crust by simply seasoning the rack of lamb with salt and pepper, then generously applying the Dijon mustard, ensuring it coats the exterior. Following this, a mixture of minced garlic, thyme, and oregano, combined with a touch of olive oil is firmly pressed onto the mustard-coated surface. The coated rack is roasted at a high temperature until the meat's internal temperature hits 145 degrees Fahrenheit and the heat has produced that perfect brown crust.