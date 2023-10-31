Coat Lamb In Dijon Before It Hits The Oven For Juicer Meat With A Tasty Crust

A spectacular rack of lamb is a great special occasion recipe, and it's surprisingly uncomplicated to prepare. The ribs which make the roast a showstopper on the serving platter also help protect the lamb loin from overcooking while roasting. Cooking meat on the bone yields natural juiciness and flavor, thanks to the tendons breaking down as it roasts. To add an even more mouthwatering savory crust to your lamb, generously coat your meat with Dijon mustard before roasting, as Tasting Table's recipe developer Christina Musgrave recommends in her mustard-crusted rack of lamb recipe.

This mustard coating serves a dual purpose: One for practical purposes, and the other for flavor and succulence. Firstly, it helps the seasonings and herbs adhere to the lamb, preventing them from falling off before serving. Secondly, the combination of mustard and herbs blended with the roasting lamb's juices forms a flavorful outer layer that retains moisture and flavor throughout the cooking process. The bright, sharp flavor of the mustard and herb crust is the perfect complement to the richness of lamb, balancing the flavors to perfection.