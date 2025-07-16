You Might As Well Drink A Flat Soda Instead Of This Lousy, Nonalcoholic Tequila

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Tequila is fun, and just because you've sworn off alcohol doesn't mean you have to miss the taste or experience of slurping an icy drink alongside your friends. Whether you're looking for an alcohol-free mixer to create delicious mocktails or simply want to stock your at-home bar with nonalcoholic options before your next party guests arrive, brands are delivering options that can take the place of a traditional tequila bottle. We set out to sample a variety of tequila brands to determine which nonalcoholic options are ideal to place in your shopping cart with confidence.

Admittedly, nailing the flavor profile of tequila sans alcohol can be a challenging task, as this punchy liquor is paired with various mixers for a reason. Unfortunately, Trejo's Spirits Tequila Alternative offers a sweet substitute that completely misses the mark on the depth of flavor that typical tequila can provide. Whatever kind of fire you're used to experiencing with a tequila shot is not found in this glass.