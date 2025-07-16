You Might As Well Drink A Flat Soda Instead Of This Lousy, Nonalcoholic Tequila
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Tequila is fun, and just because you've sworn off alcohol doesn't mean you have to miss the taste or experience of slurping an icy drink alongside your friends. Whether you're looking for an alcohol-free mixer to create delicious mocktails or simply want to stock your at-home bar with nonalcoholic options before your next party guests arrive, brands are delivering options that can take the place of a traditional tequila bottle. We set out to sample a variety of tequila brands to determine which nonalcoholic options are ideal to place in your shopping cart with confidence.
Admittedly, nailing the flavor profile of tequila sans alcohol can be a challenging task, as this punchy liquor is paired with various mixers for a reason. Unfortunately, Trejo's Spirits Tequila Alternative offers a sweet substitute that completely misses the mark on the depth of flavor that typical tequila can provide. Whatever kind of fire you're used to experiencing with a tequila shot is not found in this glass.
Alcohol-free doesn't mean free from flavor
Trejo's Spirits Tequila Alternative smells nothing like tequila and meets drinkers with an aroma that is more sweet than bold. What follows after this initial encounter is a parallel experience, a cloying drink that might be better compared to soda that has been left on the kitchen counter overnight. At the tail end of the palate is a subtle hint of pepper, but nothing substantial enough that could bend this beverage back into a balanced dimension. Use this in a mocktail recipe like a tropical matcha, and you probably won't need as much pineapple juice to sweeten your drink. Instead, Trejo's Spirits Tequila Alternative will be lost in the mix instead of complementing the other ingredients in your glass.
Thankfully, NA versions made by Ritual and Free Spirits deliver a bold tang with spicier, smokier sips that can mimic a tequila shot without having to put back any alcoholic beverage. If you're looking for an alcohol-free replacement to create tasty mocktail recipes that will disappear fast at your next house party, they are out there, but you'll want to keep Trejo's left firmly on the store shelf.