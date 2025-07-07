8 Non-Alcoholic Tequila Brands, Ranked Worst To Best

Tequila is an integral part of our summertime drink line-up. There's nothing like sipping a cool, crisp margarita by the pool as the sun beats down, or taking a spicy shot — complete with a lick of salt and lime — to get the beach party going. Nowadays, tequila isn't just for carefree college kids or retirees who spend all day on the beach. And it isn't just for people who drink alcohol, either.

As the booze-free lifestyle becomes more popular, plenty of companies are aiming to meet demands with zero-proof drinks — including tequila. Alcohol-free tequila may seem a little too good to be true, but some companies hit the nail on the head by getting the flavor and burn down pat. Others miss the mark completely, and create a weird, watery drink that tastes more like a vague, hazy memory of tequila.

I've been booze-free for years, and I always dabble in NA concoctions, especially in the summer. So, I got my hands on a few bottles of zero-proof tequila from various brands just in time for the season. I tried them as-is and in alcohol-free margaritas (all crafted with NA triple sec, courtesy of Dhōs) to rank them from worst to best based on their flavor, versatility, and — of course — how they compare to the real deal. So, grab your salt, shot glasses, and mini umbrellas, because we're getting tipsy — on flavor, that is.