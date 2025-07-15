The Absolute Best Wegmans Ice Cream Flavor You Can Buy Right Now
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Wegmans has a cult following in the Northern and Eastern United States that house its many locations. While the grocery chain is known for its high-quality prepared foods, the Wegmans brand produces all kinds of beloved staples, including ice cream. So, after we sampled 12 Wegmans brand ice cream flavors, ranking them based on flavor, texture, and aftertaste, we decided that the absolute best Wegmans flavor is the mint chocolate chip.
Mint chocolate chip is a polarizing flavor, so we were shocked it won our vote for top ranking. However, it only took one taste to turn us into mint chip lovers because Wegmans nailed all our criteria, starting with the perfectly balanced flavor. The mint was cooling, fresh, and herbal without tasting medicinal like other brands. The creaminess of the ice cream balanced the mint with dairy richness, while the dark chocolate chips complemented the minty flavor perfectly.
Furthermore, the chocolate chips were plentiful and evenly distributed, so you get a balanced minty chocolate taste with every bite. Considering we ranked Wegmans chocolate chips as the worst chocolate chip brand for their chalky aftertaste, Wegmans more than redeems itself with the luxuriously sweet and rich chocolate chips in this mint chip ice cream. We got a well-balanced minty chocolate mouthful from start to finish, making the aftertaste one we hoped would linger forever.
More glowing reviews and ways to enjoy mint chip ice cream
Of the different Wegmans ice cream flavors we sampled, mint chocolate chip is the clear winner. Multiple five-star reviews from Wegmans customers confirm our ranking. On Wegmans' website, one customer wrote, "Perfect amount of mint flavor! Creamy, and the chocolate chips are nice and crunchy." The texture was described by reviewers as smooth, and many note they have a tub in their freezer year-round. Since Wegmans brand is a store brand, it's more than likely to be less expensive than name-brand competitors. Customers thus consider Wegmans mint chocolate chip to be the best value for the price.
You can enjoy Wegmans mint chocolate chip ice cream by the scoop, or you could incorporate it into a more elaborate dessert. For example, try putting a frozen spin on the classic grasshopper pie by spreading thawed mint chip ice cream over an Oreo crust, freezing it, and then topping it with homemade whipped cream and chocolate shavings. Amp up the mint flavor in your ice cream grasshopper pie by swapping plain Oreos for Mint Creme Oreos, one of our favorite Oreo flavors.
If mint chocolate chip isn't your favorite flavor, our top runners-up from Wegmans include the butter pecan and coconut almond fudge. We also ranked Wegmans premium Madagascar vanilla ice cream as our favorite store-brand vanilla ice cream. You'll have to shell out more for the premium label, but it's worth it.