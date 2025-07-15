The Absolute Best Wegmans Ice Cream Flavor You Can Buy Right Now

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Wegmans has a cult following in the Northern and Eastern United States that house its many locations. While the grocery chain is known for its high-quality prepared foods, the Wegmans brand produces all kinds of beloved staples, including ice cream. So, after we sampled 12 Wegmans brand ice cream flavors, ranking them based on flavor, texture, and aftertaste, we decided that the absolute best Wegmans flavor is the mint chocolate chip.

Mint chocolate chip is a polarizing flavor, so we were shocked it won our vote for top ranking. However, it only took one taste to turn us into mint chip lovers because Wegmans nailed all our criteria, starting with the perfectly balanced flavor. The mint was cooling, fresh, and herbal without tasting medicinal like other brands. The creaminess of the ice cream balanced the mint with dairy richness, while the dark chocolate chips complemented the minty flavor perfectly.

Furthermore, the chocolate chips were plentiful and evenly distributed, so you get a balanced minty chocolate taste with every bite. Considering we ranked Wegmans chocolate chips as the worst chocolate chip brand for their chalky aftertaste, Wegmans more than redeems itself with the luxuriously sweet and rich chocolate chips in this mint chip ice cream. We got a well-balanced minty chocolate mouthful from start to finish, making the aftertaste one we hoped would linger forever.