This Regional Grocery Store Chain Makes The Absolute Best Cheddar Bacon Burgers

The reaction from Tasting Table's reviewer was overwhelmingly positive, and Wegmans withstood competition from nine other stores. That's nothing to scoff at. However, it's important to test the waters with other sources — we get it. As of July 2025, on the Wegmans website, the product has 4.4 stars across a total of 25 reviews. This specifically entailed 76% of 5-star reviews, with customers particularly highlighting the large burger sizes and great flavor.

"These are my favorite burgers right now," wrote one customer, "So juicy and delicious that they don't even need condiments." The only bone to pick seemed to be the density of the burgers. While some customers praised the lack of shrinkage when cooking, others disliked the solid texture. This appears to be a somewhat isolated issue, though. Interestingly, while Reddit is usually full of controversial takes, the mentions of this specific burger from Wegmans were nonexistent. Just a few general praises, like one thread named: "Wegmans burgers are so on point." No mention of textural difficulties.

If anything, the high prices at Wegmans are the biggest point of contention. One Reddit user took to a thread with a general complaint that, while branded items are worth the splurge, "Everything else is out of reach pricewise." The takeaway? Save Wegmans burgers for a special occasion. Oh, and dodge Wegmans Frozen Macaroni & Cheese; the dish is a surprise letdown from an otherwise trusted brand.