This Regional Grocery Store Chain Makes The Absolute Best Cheddar Bacon Burgers
The sun is shining, and it's time to crank up the grill. But first? You're heading to a grocery store, clutching a list of must-buys. Of all the essential ingredients you should always have for grilling, a great burger is top-tier. Tasting Table couldn't resist researching the best (and worst) store-bought cheddar bacon burger blends to grill this summer. Some stores fell short — we're thinking of you, grey-looking patties from ShopRite — but one chain's burgers stood out as the best — Wegmans.
Wegmans Cheddar Cheese & Uncured Bacon Beef Burgers are a mouthful to say, but hearty on the stomach. Our review was quick to assert that the flavor was balanced, neither too salty, too greasy, nor too crunchy. Forget porridge, it's enough to tempt Goldilocks to try her hand on the grill. The price is a slight caveat to an otherwise-perfect report. At $8.99 for a two-pack, it's not going to win any budgeting prizes, but it's sure worth the treat. What a shame that there are only eight states where you can shop at Wegmans — these burgers need to be enjoyed far and wide.
What do customers say about Wegman's cheddar bacon burgers?
The reaction from Tasting Table's reviewer was overwhelmingly positive, and Wegmans withstood competition from nine other stores. That's nothing to scoff at. However, it's important to test the waters with other sources — we get it. As of July 2025, on the Wegmans website, the product has 4.4 stars across a total of 25 reviews. This specifically entailed 76% of 5-star reviews, with customers particularly highlighting the large burger sizes and great flavor.
"These are my favorite burgers right now," wrote one customer, "So juicy and delicious that they don't even need condiments." The only bone to pick seemed to be the density of the burgers. While some customers praised the lack of shrinkage when cooking, others disliked the solid texture. This appears to be a somewhat isolated issue, though. Interestingly, while Reddit is usually full of controversial takes, the mentions of this specific burger from Wegmans were nonexistent. Just a few general praises, like one thread named: "Wegmans burgers are so on point." No mention of textural difficulties.
If anything, the high prices at Wegmans are the biggest point of contention. One Reddit user took to a thread with a general complaint that, while branded items are worth the splurge, "Everything else is out of reach pricewise." The takeaway? Save Wegmans burgers for a special occasion. Oh, and dodge Wegmans Frozen Macaroni & Cheese; the dish is a surprise letdown from an otherwise trusted brand.