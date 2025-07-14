Where Anthony Bourdain Stood On Pumpkin Spice Lattes

Whether raving about New York City hot dog joints or hating on culinary awards ceremonies, Anthony Bourdain's opinionated takes only served to enhance the man's charm. Unfortunately for many pumpkin spice latte lovers, this traveling foodie was decisively not in the corner of fall-flavored treats. While many wait for temperatures to drop so that warm beverages and sweets flavored with spice and earthy pumpkin can be pushed across cafe countertops, Bourdain simply shook his head.

When asked by Town and Country Magazine about Starbucks' unique unicorn frappuccino, Bourdain quipped that the question itself contained enough to balk at. "Just add pumpkin spice to that mix, and you can nuke the whole county," he answered. The publication also questioned Bourdain about some of the annoying food trends at the time (2017). Bourdain managed to slip mention of pumpkin spice into his reply, calling it "silly" and something that is easy to make fun of. Pumpkin itself wasn't the problem, Bourdain explained to People magazine, listing off pumpkin pie, pumpkin tortellini, and pumpkin soup as examples of recipes he could tolerate. "I think pumpkin spice is disgusting," he asserted. "I certainly don't want it in my coffee."