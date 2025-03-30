Why Anthony Bourdain Had Beef With The James Beard Awards, Despite Winning 4

Bourdain certainly wasn't the first, nor the last, to question the nomination process and the process of awarding those involved in the food and beverage industry by the James Beard organization. However, Bourdain nabbed James Beard Awards for the best on-location television program in 2013, 2014, and 2015 and was inducted into the foundation's Who's Who of Food and Beverage in America in 2008.

Then, in an in memoriam piece after his passing, editors from the James Beard Foundation recognized that while Bourdain was indeed a winner of many of the foundation's awards, he was also one of the most openly verbal critics of the organization. "We honor him for his great work, which challenged all of us to ask hard questions and held us accountable for finding meaning in food, respecting the people who prepare it, and making change in the world," they wrote. This upfront honesty is one of the many reasons why Bourdain was well-loved by gourmands around the world.