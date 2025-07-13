Are The Starbucks Cafes On Board US Navy Ships Official Stores?

U.S. Navy ships may run on marine diesel, but most Navy personnel run on a different kind of fuel: coffee. Beyond a standard cup of drip coffee, some sailors are lucky enough to be stationed on a ship that serves actual Starbucks coffee. It wouldn't be the first time Starbucks popped up in a somewhat unexpected location, such as the Starbucks location in North Korea or the location inside the U.S. Pentagon, but are these cafés on U.S. Navy ships official Starbucks stores?

As it turns out, the Starbucks locations on U.S. Navy ships and aircraft carriers fall under the "We Proudly Serve" category, which means that while the ships may serve certain Starbucks-branded coffees, these cafés are not official stores. Cafés using the "We Proudly Serve" partnership can display the Starbucks logo and offer various Starbucks products, but the spread won't be nearly as elaborate as an actual licensed storefront.

Navy personnel on these ships won't find any special New Year's BOGO deals or be able to use the Starbucks Rewards app with their purchases, but at least the baristas in these cafés were trained by actual Starbucks employees on how to properly prepare those signature Starbucks drinks.