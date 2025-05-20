This Starbucks Location Gives Customers A View Of North Korea

Starbucks, the global coffee empire that it is, has locations all across the world. It may have over 17,000 storefronts in the United States, including the world's largest Starbucks in Chicago, but more and more locations are popping up on other parts of the globe. There are now almost 2,000 storefronts in South Korea alone, which is a whole lot more than South Korea's reclusive neighbor can say. One of South Korea's newest Starbucks locations gives customers a rare glimpse into North Korea, making it just as (if not more) interesting as some of the most unique Starbucks locations across the U.S.

The Starbucks is located about 31 miles north-west of Seoul in a border town named Gimpo, more specifically at Aegibong Peace Ecopark. The coffee shop is located on the top floor of an observation tower, offering customers a warm cup of java and a fairly uninhibited view of North Korea. This storefront is the only Starbucks location located near the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) and requires visitors to show identification before passing through a military checkpoint. Due to the strict nature of the area, the cafe has a small seating area with only 30 seats and is limited to 2,000 visitors per day.