What 'We Proudly Serve Starbucks' Signs Actually Mean

No matter what corner of the world you're in, the scents and savors of Starbucks are never too far away. They may sometimes be even closer than you realize, hiding right under your nose. If you've ever stumbled upon a "We Proudly Serve Starbucks" sign, you know what we're talking about. These indicators point out locations that may lack the green mermaid emblem on the door but where you can still buy a cup of certified Starbucks Joe.

How is this possible, you may ask? Well, through the We Proudly Serve Starbucks Coffee Program, of course. The program was launched in 2018 through a collaboration between the coffeehouse giant and Nestle. To put it simply, it allows for businesses and entities such as hotels, hospitals, colleges, and other workplaces to use Starbucks beans and sell both everyday and seasonal Starbucks drinks while operating independently of corporate-run stores.

This steamy arrangement can take on multiple forms, one of which is the standard coffee shop format where baristas brew and blend your beverages using Starbucks-approved ingredients and equipment — including its custom Mastrena espresso machines. At these cozy establishments, you can also find non-Starbucks items on the menu as well as varying prices and even preparation methods. Other options include Starbucks self-serve machines and single-serve pods or instant coffee packets — two solutions often found at places such as modern apartment complexes. Lastly, brewed Starbucks Pike Place Roast coffee and other branded materials are available and perfect for offices or smaller-scale meetings and events.