Turn Thrifted Plates Into The Prettiest Kitchen Storage You've Ever Seen

One of our favorite growing kitchen-design trends is a focus on unique, eclectic, cozy aesthetics achieved with throwback items. Vintage design trends are the ultimate antidote to an all-white kitchen, something many are embracing in order to make the rooms we spend so much time in feel more like us. Because these looks are achieved with secondhand items, they're appealingly thrifty. For example, browsing the often-overlooked textile section of vintage stores can enrich your kitchen with color and texture. One of our favorite finds is antique plates, thanks to their beautiful designs and often sculpted edges. Open shelving displaying antique plates can turn your kitchen into an art gallery, but, even better, you can turn those plates into something a bit more utilitarian with a fun DIY project.

With just a few supplies, it's super easy to turn these plates into handy kitchen hooks. We're all always looking for genius kitchen-organization hacks, and they don't come prettier than this. Simply glue a hook onto the front of a plate with strong adhesive, like Gorilla Max Strength Construction Adhesive. Any thrifted hook will do as long as you like the look and they have a flat back that can attach to the plate. If you can't find rustic ones thrifting, try this PEOIAOY 8-Pack of Coat Hooks. To mount your new plate-made hooks to the wall, use these Fasunry Adjustable Brass Plate Hangers or these Command Heavyweight Hanging Strips. Once your DIY project is firmly attached to the wall, hang your aprons, kitchen tools, and potholders in style.