Why Powdered Sugar Isn't Always An Ideal Sweetener For Warm Beverages

It's easy to understand why you shouldn't use granulated sugar in cold brew coffee or iced tea, as the crunchy grains won't seamlessly dissolve in cold liquids. However, sugar doesn't always melt perfectly into warm drinks, either, leaving an overly sweet puddle at the bottom of your cup. Extra-fine powdered sugar may sound like a great alternative, but it comes with some caveats.

Most brands of powdered sugar — also called confectioners' or icing sugar — actually contain cornstarch or another additive to prevent clumping. While this keeps the texture of the product perfectly powdery, it could be bad news for your hot drinks. Unless your beverage is scalding, the cornstarch might not fully blend in and will add a subtly grainy texture. Starch can also give powdered sugar a strange, chalky flavor, which could be noticeable if you don't add many other ingredients to your coffee or tea.

To subtract starch from the equation, you can make your own powdered sugar by blitzing granulated sugar in a blender and leaving out the cornstarch. So long as you use all the sugar in your drink, you won't have to worry about it clumping in storage. But at that point, you might as well make or buy a liquid sweetener. Coffee and powdered sugar are better together in easy espresso frosting than in your mug.