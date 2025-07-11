Why Powdered Sugar Isn't Always An Ideal Sweetener For Warm Beverages
It's easy to understand why you shouldn't use granulated sugar in cold brew coffee or iced tea, as the crunchy grains won't seamlessly dissolve in cold liquids. However, sugar doesn't always melt perfectly into warm drinks, either, leaving an overly sweet puddle at the bottom of your cup. Extra-fine powdered sugar may sound like a great alternative, but it comes with some caveats.
Most brands of powdered sugar — also called confectioners' or icing sugar — actually contain cornstarch or another additive to prevent clumping. While this keeps the texture of the product perfectly powdery, it could be bad news for your hot drinks. Unless your beverage is scalding, the cornstarch might not fully blend in and will add a subtly grainy texture. Starch can also give powdered sugar a strange, chalky flavor, which could be noticeable if you don't add many other ingredients to your coffee or tea.
To subtract starch from the equation, you can make your own powdered sugar by blitzing granulated sugar in a blender and leaving out the cornstarch. So long as you use all the sugar in your drink, you won't have to worry about it clumping in storage. But at that point, you might as well make or buy a liquid sweetener. Coffee and powdered sugar are better together in easy espresso frosting than in your mug.
Use these sweeteners in hot drinks instead of powdered sugar
If your pantry is understocked, powdered sugar might be the only option for your drink. To mitigate any textural issues, try dissolving the sugar in boiling water or milk first before mixing it in — but if you have a few minutes to spend in the kitchen or run to the store, there are better options.
One of the best ways to sweeten hot drinks is a classic simple syrup, which dissolves perfectly into any liquid. Just mix water and sugar together in a 1:1 ratio and simmer until the grains dissolve, or try a no heat, no fuss simple syrup recipe. You'll have a silky-smooth sweetener with a neutral taste that suits any drink. For even tastier beverages, learn how to flavor simple syrup.
If you would rather buy your sweetener, honey is an obvious choice for tea or hot cider and dissolves well with a good mixing. It also adds an unconventional twist to coffee and cocoa. Alternatively, give your cup of coffee a bolder, sweeter flavor with molasses. For a more neutral taste, agave syrup is an all-natural option that comes in light styles with a delicate taste to darker varieties that add a strong caramel note to your cup. However, there are things you should know before using agave syrup in your coffee, mainly regarding its sweetness level.