This Bitchin' Sauce Flavor Belongs Over A Scoop Of Ice Cream
Once upon a time, it was nigh-impossible for vegans and the gluten-intolerant to buy delicious sauces that lacked animal products or weren't thickened with flour. One mass-market brand that has come to the rescue is Bitchin' Sauce, an expansive line of vegan, GF sauces and dips. The brand offers both sweet and savory products, and some options are tastier than others. In Tasting Table's ranking of every Bitchin' Sauce flavor, Apple Pie claimed first place.
Our taster loved the cinnamon and vanilla notes that weren't overly sweet and noted that it would be brilliant paired with ice cream. Taking a look at the ingredients reveals why it tastes so good: Rather than a bunch of artificial flavorings, the condiment contains real apples, lemon juice, cinnamon, vanilla, and sea salt.
A spoonful of this Bitchin' Sauce over vanilla ice cream would satisfy a craving for apple pie a la mode, no hot oven or flour crust needed, but we can think of many more ways to combine it with ice cream recipes to satisfy your sweet cravings. For starters, an old-fashioned vanilla milkshake recipe would turn into a knockout apple pie shake with a scoop of this fruity sauce in the blender.
Apple Pie Bitchin' Sauce upgrades tons of ice cream delights
Apple Pie Bitchin' Sauce would be delicious over store-bought ice creams from salted caramel to cinnamon swirl, but even better is to go the homemade route. For a truly scrumptious sundae, we suggest layering no-churn vanilla dulce de leche ice cream with the apple sauce; crushed graham crackers or vanilla wafers; and a crunchy topping like candied nuts or caramel popcorn. For kid-pleasing apple pie ice cream sandwiches, spread the sauce thickly on cinnamon cookies and sandwich with the ice cream of your choice.
In the mood for some pie-ception? An obvious route is to spoon the sauce over hot apple pie a la mode, but to get more creative, combine it with no-churn sweet potato pie ice cream. For a show-stopping summer dinner party dessert, swirl the Bitchin' Sauce into brown butter and pecan ice cream and place scoops on top of pecan pie.
To keep in the spirit of Bitchin' Sauce products, it's easy to adapt these ideas to a vegan or gluten-free lifestyle. Browse through the best ice cream chains for vegans or make a delicious dairy-free dessert yourself. Alternatively, you might want to make a non-vegan GF pie to pair with ice cream and sauce. Creating a stable crust could pose a challenge since it won't have the protein you would typically get from traditional flour. In that case, a simple addition will prevent your gluten-free pie crust from falling apart: a single egg.