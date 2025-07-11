This Bitchin' Sauce Flavor Belongs Over A Scoop Of Ice Cream

Once upon a time, it was nigh-impossible for vegans and the gluten-intolerant to buy delicious sauces that lacked animal products or weren't thickened with flour. One mass-market brand that has come to the rescue is Bitchin' Sauce, an expansive line of vegan, GF sauces and dips. The brand offers both sweet and savory products, and some options are tastier than others. In Tasting Table's ranking of every Bitchin' Sauce flavor, Apple Pie claimed first place.

Our taster loved the cinnamon and vanilla notes that weren't overly sweet and noted that it would be brilliant paired with ice cream. Taking a look at the ingredients reveals why it tastes so good: Rather than a bunch of artificial flavorings, the condiment contains real apples, lemon juice, cinnamon, vanilla, and sea salt.

A spoonful of this Bitchin' Sauce over vanilla ice cream would satisfy a craving for apple pie a la mode, no hot oven or flour crust needed, but we can think of many more ways to combine it with ice cream recipes to satisfy your sweet cravings. For starters, an old-fashioned vanilla milkshake recipe would turn into a knockout apple pie shake with a scoop of this fruity sauce in the blender.