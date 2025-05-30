Every Bitchin' Sauce Flavor, Ranked Worst To Best

It's no secret by now that sauce can make or break any meal. A boring pulled pork sandwich can be instantly elevated with a top-notch pork BBQ sauce, and the type of dressing you choose for your salad is crucial to tying all your dry ingredients together. But if you have dietary restrictions, finding the right sauce can be a more complicated ordeal — nobody wants to constantly check ingredient lists for potential allergens, and it's always far easier if you can find a single brand that's always allergen-free.

Vegan and gluten-free consumers who face the constant issue of finding vegan- and GF-friendly sauces will have no doubt heard of the Bitchin' Sauce brand. All of the company's offerings are completely vegan and gluten-free, which in itself is a feat, but perhaps even more impressive is the expansive range of dips and sauces in Bitchin's lineup. When tasked with the job of trying and ranking every sauce from the company, I expected to receive 10, maybe 13, sauces at the most. Nothing could have prepared me for the whopping 20 different sauces the company sent me, and though I felt like I was in a little over my head, it soon became apparent that ordering these would be an easier task than I anticipated. I tried each sauce solo and ranked them based on taste and how true each flavor profile was to what the packaging promised.

