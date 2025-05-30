Every Bitchin' Sauce Flavor, Ranked Worst To Best
It's no secret by now that sauce can make or break any meal. A boring pulled pork sandwich can be instantly elevated with a top-notch pork BBQ sauce, and the type of dressing you choose for your salad is crucial to tying all your dry ingredients together. But if you have dietary restrictions, finding the right sauce can be a more complicated ordeal — nobody wants to constantly check ingredient lists for potential allergens, and it's always far easier if you can find a single brand that's always allergen-free.
Vegan and gluten-free consumers who face the constant issue of finding vegan- and GF-friendly sauces will have no doubt heard of the Bitchin' Sauce brand. All of the company's offerings are completely vegan and gluten-free, which in itself is a feat, but perhaps even more impressive is the expansive range of dips and sauces in Bitchin's lineup. When tasked with the job of trying and ranking every sauce from the company, I expected to receive 10, maybe 13, sauces at the most. Nothing could have prepared me for the whopping 20 different sauces the company sent me, and though I felt like I was in a little over my head, it soon became apparent that ordering these would be an easier task than I anticipated. I tried each sauce solo and ranked them based on taste and how true each flavor profile was to what the packaging promised.
Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.
20. Green Onion
Taking the unfortunate bottom spot in my ranking is Bitchin's Green Onion sauce. I wanted to like this pick — I'm a super-fan of green onions, and a green onion dip seems like an easy winning product. My biggest problem with this sauce, though, is one you'll see in many of my lower-ranked picks: I found this sauce entirely too sweet to be palatable.
I blame the coconut aminos for the excessive saccharinity in this dip. Because the sauce is sweet, the savory element from the green onions was wholly lost to me. That wasn't my only issue with the dip, though — it was also incredibly soupy, lacking the viscosity I'd expect from a dip. I'm not sure what I'd pair this with, and it wasn't a difficult bottom choice.
19. Spinach Artichoke
Similarly, I was excited to try the company's Spinach Artichoke dip. This is an easy go-to appetizer at pretty much any restaurant — there's something effortlessly comforting about the warm, chunky, cheesy dip, especially when paired with incredible tortilla chips. In my opinion, this dip is wholly undeserving of the spinach artichoke moniker.
Once again, this dip was very thin and soupy, a far cry from the thick texture I expect from spinach artichoke dip. Moreover, it was way too sweet to qualify as a bona fide spinach artichoke dip, and I lost any essence of the spinach and artichoke flavor here (though I did get the expected cheesy flavor, which is the only reason this ranks higher than my bottom pick).
18. Roasted Green Chile & Pepita
Moderately better than either of my bottom two choices was the brand's Roasted Green Chile & Pepita dip. My main issue with this one was — you guessed it — its cloying nature. The sweetness from the coconut aminos throws the whole dip off for me, though I can see other consumers not being turned off by that in this dip.
On the plus side, I definitely got a green chile flavor and the slight hint of pepita, so the dip does deliver in terms of its title. The coconut aminos still take center stage, though. I'm not sure what I'd pair this with — maybe I'd use it as a veggie dip?
17. Cilantro Chili
Bitchin's Cilantro Chili sauce is the first I'll mention that doesn't face the problem of being too sweet. How, then, did it still get such a low spot in this ranking? The reason is simple, and I feel it could be easily fixed — this was one of the most muted sauces of all the ones I tried.
Cilantro and chili both fall to the background in favor of an almond-lemon flavor combination. It wasn't at all bad, but given the potency of some other sauces I'll mention later on, I was surprised this wasn't stronger. Because of that, I also struggled to identify what I'd pair this with. It's not a bad sauce, but don't expect a full delivery on the cilantro-chili flavor profile.
16. Caramelized Onion
Another food I absolutely adore is caramelized onions. I love the subtle sweet notes that come from the cooked onion, and it can easily take a steak sandwich or burger to the next level. This Caramelized Onion sauce should be a no-brainer addition to either of the above, but I ended up having very mixed feelings about it.
Here's the thing. This is definitely caramelized onion dip, but there was something distinctly off about the flavor that I couldn't identify — possibly the balsamic or nutritional yeast used in the dip? Because of this, I had a really hard time deciding whether I liked it or not. It wasn't as savory as I'd hoped, and had some odd sweet/salty undertones that distracted from the intended flavor profile.
15. Dill Pickle
I'll preface this by saying that if you love pickles, there's a good chance you'll have a strong affinity for this dip. Even I (who famously dislikes pickles) didn't hate this dip. I could see fans of the flavor profile naming this their top choice, and I think my placement of it here is strongly due to personal opinion.
A couple of things kept me, a pickle-hater, from ranking this dip lower. I loved how dill-y it tasted, and there was an essence of fresh cucumbers that distracted from the briny flavor I was anticipating. That said, if you're looking for something excessively briny, this may not fully deliver on your expectations. Slather it on something loaded with pickles and let me know what you think.
14. Salted Caramel
Ah, salted caramel. The famous salty-sweet flavor profile that's an easy winner in cold months. I tasted the Salted Caramel sauce hoping to find a new favorite dip for sliced apples, and I certainly won't call it bad — ultimately, though, it's lacking some of the flavors I'd expect to find in a good caramel.
As I expected, the dip was sweet, but not in a flavorful way. It tasted like it had been loaded with sugar rather than getting natural sweetness from the caramelization process, and it didn't have the buttery flavor I expect to find in caramel (which, given that this is a vegan dip, I'm not wholly upset about). It's also not as thick as you'd expect caramel sauce to be.
13. Special Sauce
Bitchin's Special Sauce wouldn't be my first condiment of choice for my burger, but if it were all I had, I certainly wouldn't shy away from it. At first taste, the sauce is incredibly tangy, and I got hints of paprika, though that spice wasn't on the label. Its flavors hit hard at the beginning and the nutritional yeast is apparent but not unappetizing (I say as someone who typically doesn't like the seasoning).
This sauce, as with most of Bitchin's selections, had a graininess to it that I didn't find appealing. The grainy texture was less noticeable in other sauces, but I felt it particularly detracted from this one for me, and I expect I'd have loved it had the sauce been smoother.
12. Original
If there's any sauce I'd hope a company would nail, it would be its Original sauce, and Bitchin' definitely didn't do a bad job with this one. In fact, I'd say its moniker was wholly fitting — while the sauce was good, I can't say there was anything special about it, and I'm glad the company didn't over-promise anything in its name.
This was a pretty solid, tangy dipping sauce. While I don't think it's necessarily worthy of smothering on anything, I could dip neutral things into it, like french fries or veggies. Both garlic and onion come through well, the lemon juice is sharp, and soy brings some umami into the equation. All in all, it's a pretty well-balanced sauce, though I'm not blown away.
11. Creamy Garlic
If there's one thing that's always a go-to choice for me, it's a creamy garlic sauce (particularly a garlic aioli). I have high standards for the sauce, so it's a fairly good sign that Bitchin's Creamy Garlic sauce got even just a middling spot on this list — it means the vegan, gluten-free aioli alternative did a pretty good job at mimicking a favorite.
Indeed, the sauce was definitely garlicky, which earned it major brownie points. It would have been easy to let garlic notes fade into the background. As with my previous choice, lemon gives the sauce a welcome tang and soy adds a depth of flavor to it that would be lacking otherwise. While I like this sauce, I'm not obsessed with it — however, those needing an allergen-friendly version likely won't be disappointed by this one.
10. Chi-Ghost-Le
I'll admit, I was pretty scared of this sauce before trying it. My wimpy taste buds are pretty avoidant of spicy foods, so I wasn't excited to try a sauce with "ghost" in its name. Given that, it's pretty shocking that this sauce got the number 10 spot in this ranking — and I'm even more shocked to say that I'd have this super spicy dip again.
Yes, the dip does indeed bring a whopping amount of heat to the table, and my poor sensitive tongue had a tough time when I first tasted it. The heat is present from the very beginning of the taste and it doesn't relent, lingering long after swallowing. However, the sauce also boasts excellent flavor, a quality which easily earned it a higher spot than my spice tolerance would have given it otherwise.
9. Pesto
Need a vegan substitute for your favorite pesto recipe? Bitchin's Pesto sauce does a pretty darn good job. It tastes incredibly true to the classic pesto flavors — it's bright, tangy, and savory, with basil coming through strongly. Also, I felt almonds were a nice complement to the other flavors in this dip (which naturally includes nuts), whereas they were a detriment to some lower-ranked sauces.
Honestly, I wouldn't have a big problem using this as a pesto substitute in pasta salad. It's thinner than you'd expect pesto to be, but the flavors are all there in abundance. I'd also slather it on a caprese sandwich or use it as a veggie dip.
8. Heat
Slightly less overwhelming than Bitchin's Chi-ghost-le sauce is its Heat sauce, but don't worry — this one still packs quite the punch. The "heat" in this dip comes from habanero, ghost pepper, Tabasco, and jalapeño, which also makes for a flavorful combination of spicy ingredients.
The heat builds throughout the bite, while almonds and soy sauce ground it, so it's not too overwhelming. I'd easily dip a variety of raw veggies in it. Its thin viscosity is also an asset. Were it thicker, it would be easy for the heat to overtake anything you might try to pair this sauce with.
7. Hatch
Another surprise came in the form of Bitchin's Hatch sauce. I appreciated how thick this sauce was, especially compared to others that I felt were too thin for what they offered. It's packed full of hatch flavor and, though it's a little spicy at the beginning, the spice goes away fairly quickly.
Jalapeños and pepitas also add flavor complexity to this really well-rounded sauce. Honestly, after trying it solo, I ended up dipping some potato chips into it, yielding a combo that definitely didn't disappoint. And yes, I'd smother it on a hatch chile burger (like the one I got from Buffalo Wild Wings that was severely lacking) without a second thought.
6. Bombay
If I had to pick one sauce that visually stood out the most, it would be Bitchin's Bombay sauce. The stark yellow sauce contrasted nicely with its pink packaging, making for an overall very eye-catching product. But it didn't get spot six on this list because it looked good — it was remarkably tasty, as well.
My biggest regret upon trying this was that I didn't have some warm, pillowy naan to dip in it (or a chicken and rice flatbread dish to drizzle it over). The sauce is tangy and mustard-y and, as its name implies, it would be a welcome accompaniment to a variety of Indian cuisine. However, I'm not sure I see a use for it beyond that, which is why it didn't rank higher.
5. Pumpkin Pie
I don't even like pumpkin pie (sacrilege, I know), so it should be a good sign that Bitchin's Pumpkin Pie sauce made it all the way to the number five spot on my list. That said, part of the reason I enjoyed it so much may be because it didn't taste overly pumpkin-y. Instead, pumpkin pie spices stood at the forefront, making for an adoration-worthy fall spread.
The dip is smooth, creamy, and thick, and I'll definitely be grabbing it again even as someone who's pretty pumpkin pie-averse. However, I was struggling when it came to possible food pairings. I could see myself mixing some into ice cream or dolloping on a fall dessert, but its ultimate lack of versatility earned it its place in this ranking.
4. Chipotle
Everyone loves a good chipotle sauce, and I'm certainly no exception. Bitchin's Chipotle sauce is remarkably good. It's another thick and creamy sauce, which I highly appreciate, and its flavors are spot on. Even in a blind taste test, it would have been easy to identify as a chipotle sauce.
Moreover, the sauce has an excellent subtle heat to it that you can find easily, but isn't at all too much. It was an easy number four pick for both its balance and versatility. I'd use this to adorn any number of sandwiches and burgers or even just as a dipping sauce for fries and veggies, and I'm pretty sure even non-vegan or gluten free consumers would dig it.
3. Sriracha
One of my all-time favorite condiments is sriracha mayo, so I wasn't super surprised when Bitchin's Sriracha sauce got third place in my ranking. It actually had a thinner viscosity than I'm used to sriracha mayo having, which I thought was an asset to the sauce, as it makes it easier to spread on a sandwich.
The sauce is definitely hot and I'd caution against going overboard in your application, but it also boasts a great depth of flavor that can complement a wide variety of different sandwiches, wraps, burgers, or dipping desires (yes, I'd totally drizzle this on top of fries). Lemon adds some tang and the sriracha flavor is potent in the best way.
2. Chocolate
Until I tried my top-rated pick, I was pretty sure Bitchin's Chocolate sauce would come in at number one. I mean, a vegan, nut-based chocolate dip is a feat in itself, and this one was nothing short of superb. I may or may not have had a hard time tearing myself (and my bag of pretzel thins) away after trying this for the first time, and my small tub may or may not already be almost depleted.
The sauce delivers on all fronts — it smells like chocolate and tastes like dark chocolate (my favorite kind), with a thick texture that's ideal for dipping and amenable for drizzling. Its rich, decadent flavor makes it hard to have just one bite. There are few things I wouldn't dip in this sauce. Cheese? Absolutely. Pretzels? Been there, done that. More chocolate? It's on my bucket list. Chocolate lovers will adore this without a doubt.
1. Apple Pie
Last but certainly not least, Bitchin's Apple Pie sauce now holds an irreplaceable spot in my foodie heart. Perhaps it just took me by surprise — I love apple pie, so I had high expectations for this sauce, and was wary of getting my hopes up. Fortunately, this delivered on everything I hoped it would, earning a permanent spot in my fridge.
I know what you're thinking — how did this get the number one spot if it's basically a sweets-only condiment? The answer is simple: It can elevate pretty much any sweet thing you pair it with. I'm dying to spoon some of the cinnamon-y, warm vanilla-flavored sauce on ice cream, pies, and even sugar cookies. It's thick and sweet but not at all too sweet. Dip apples in it or just eat it with a spoon — I won't tell.
Methodology
To complete this taste test, I tried every sauce offered by Bitchin' Sauce on its own. This was important in preserving the integrity of the tasting — though I could have paired each with a fitting cuisine, I felt that would have made for an unfair ranking process. I judged each based on how it tasted and how true it was to its name. If a few sauces came close, I differentiated between them based on which I felt were more versatile — a sauce that could be used on multiple sandwiches easily got a higher ranking than one that would only go well with one type of food.
You'll also notice that my lowest-ranked sauces tended to be savory sauces that tasted too sweet to be appetizing. The company's use of coconut aminos was a wise decision for many sauces, but in other cases I felt it made the flavor profile entirely too sweet to fulfill the promise of its savory moniker. Perhaps coconut aminos also contributed to the texture of the sauce, and using less would have been a detriment? In either case, sweetened savory sauces are not my cup of tea.