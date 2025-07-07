The Unexpected Knife Anthony Bourdain Recommended For Home Cooks

When it comes to knife and cookware endorsements from celebrity chefs, they should generally be taken with a grain of salt. Gordon Ramsay hawking HexClad pans in a Super Bowl commercial doesn't necessarily scream high-quality cookware, but rather money grab. However, that wasn't Anthony Bourdain's style. He was a deeply opinionated man who never shied away from stirring the pot — he never sold out either. His endorsements were the result of real use and experience and many of Bourdain's favorite kitchen tools were simple things. So, when he shared that you ought to have a particular knife, it was a good idea to listen — and I did. After my first read of Bourdain's book "Kitchen Confidential," I followed his advice and added an offset serrated knife to my arsenal. While this particular blade is a bit out of the ordinary, his suggestion was spot on.

An offset serrated knife, also sometimes called an offset deli or bread knife, is a tool with a serrated or scalloped blade that is offset a couple inches below the handle. It looks slightly odd, but when you use it, you understand that this unique design is exactly what makes the tool feel like a chef's knife. With a typical serrated knife, cutting down to the bottom of a roast or a loaf of bread means bringing your knuckles all the way to the cutting board. An offset serrated knife instead keeps your hand in a more natural and comfortable (not to mention safer) position.