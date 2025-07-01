12 Best Happy Hour Burgers In Las Vegas

Las Vegas is a sensory overload. It's possible to argue that there is no other city in the world quite like it. When it comes to the food, you can opt for never leaving the casinos, but we'd suggest that kicking back at a Vegas happy hour with some affordable drinks and great food is an experience not to be missed — and sometimes, it can be a much-needed break from the chaos of The Strip.

Vegas has a lot of very expensive watering holes, and they're very likely the kind of places that would seethe at being called a "watering hole." You might not be in the mood to drop a month's rent on a single bar bill, though, so let's talk about more affordable and equally enjoyable options. Let's be honest: The only thing that's better than a place with cheap drinks is one with cheap drinks and good food.

With that in mind, let's talk about the best places to grab a burger and a beverage that isn't going to make you take out a second mortgage on your home. With the help of some personal experience and opinions of locals and Vegas regulars on social media, we put together this list of places that have a happy hour menu that features both deals on drinks and deals on burgers. Prices are subject to change and were accurate at the time of writing.