12 Best Happy Hour Burgers In Las Vegas
Las Vegas is a sensory overload. It's possible to argue that there is no other city in the world quite like it. When it comes to the food, you can opt for never leaving the casinos, but we'd suggest that kicking back at a Vegas happy hour with some affordable drinks and great food is an experience not to be missed — and sometimes, it can be a much-needed break from the chaos of The Strip.
Vegas has a lot of very expensive watering holes, and they're very likely the kind of places that would seethe at being called a "watering hole." You might not be in the mood to drop a month's rent on a single bar bill, though, so let's talk about more affordable and equally enjoyable options. Let's be honest: The only thing that's better than a place with cheap drinks is one with cheap drinks and good food.
With that in mind, let's talk about the best places to grab a burger and a beverage that isn't going to make you take out a second mortgage on your home. With the help of some personal experience and opinions of locals and Vegas regulars on social media, we put together this list of places that have a happy hour menu that features both deals on drinks and deals on burgers. Prices are subject to change and were accurate at the time of writing.
18Bin
For those who love to embrace the Vegas heat instead of hiding from it, 18Bin is the place for you — it has one of the biggest and best outdoor seating areas in the city. It also has daily happy hour specials that run from 5 to 8 p.m. that just start with deals on draft beers, well drinks, and cocktails. Along with your beverage of choice, there are a few affordably priced menu items, which (at the time of writing) include nachos, a spinach and artichoke dip, and the Bin Burger (pictured).
Sometimes, a burger doesn't have to be complicated and fancy to be delicious, and 18Bin's signature Bin Burger proves it. Served with onions, cheese, pickles, and sriracha aioli with fries, it's a whole meal that will set you back just $12. Although some reviews cite something of a chaotic atmosphere and long wait times, plenty of others say that it's a fun spot with great, affordable burgers and a stellar, casual vibe.
Anyone who happens to be traveling with their ride-or-die BFF — we mean your dog — will love this place. The happy hour menu includes a few beef and chicken-based dishes for your pup, and even if you don't happen to have Fido with you, there's the chance to see some cute pups out living their best life and hitting happy hour with their friends.
(702) 202-2484
107 E Charleston Blvd, Suite 150, Las Vegas, NV 89104
Sickies Garage Burgers & Brews
With a name like Sickies Garage Burgers & Brews, you're probably expecting an ultra-casual, super laid-back sort of place, and you would be correct. The garage-themed restaurant and bar is a small chain with a handful of locations across the country, and there are a ton of deals to be had here. All day, every day, guests over 62 years old, all military members, and all first responders can claim a 20% discount, and on Tuesdays, it's college students who can get 25% off any item.
Happy hour here runs from 3 to 6 p.m. most nights, while on Friday and Saturday, it's 9 p.m. to closing. There are specials on drinks and appetizers like fried pickles, pretzel bites, and wings, and the burger deal includes the Garage burger (pictured), a side, and a domestic beer on tap for $10.99. On Friday and Saturday, you can also add all-you-can-eat wings for $17.99.
If you're looking for a place with games on the television, music, great service, and great burgers, plenty of reviewers agree with us that this is the place to go. The brisket sausage bites and boozy milkshakes don't hurt, either.
(725) 735-5400
6629 Las Vegas Blvd S, Suite 120, Las Vegas NV 89119
The Parlour
If you're looking for something that's a little more on the classy yet eclectic side of things, The Parlour might be your new favorite place. It's arguably more well-known for brunch and serving an all-day breakfast that gets rave reviews, but there's a happy hour, too. Hate that you always seem to miss the window at other places? Here, happy hour runs from 2 p.m. to close and includes deals on beer, cocktails, and well drinks, along with wine and a bit of bubbly. There are a few burgers on the happy hour menu, including a $5 single and an $8 Freckled Red Head Burger.
Some reviewers note that when they visited, they were thrilled with how attentive the staff were to those with allergies and other health concerns. Others laud the staff for explaining different drinks, noting that it's a vibe that you don't often see in Vegas.
The burgers get a ton of attention, too, with many saying that the hype is real and that The Parlour is serving up some of the best burgers in the city. It's become a go-to for many, with plentiful portions, boozy coffees, incredible fries, and no way to go wrong. Things are perhaps best summed up by one Yelp user who reviewed the smash-style burger and wrote, "I will dream of this meal over and over, and I promise you will, too."
(702) 824-5995
616 E Carson Ave, Suite 140, Las Vegas, NV 89101
Starboard Tack
Walking into Starboard Tack is like walking into a Vegas mainstay from a different era in the best possible way. It's open 24/7 and does happy hour a little different: There are three. Specials run from 3 to 6 p.m., then again from midnight to 3 a.m., and they're also going all day long on Monday. You have plenty of time to stop in for beer and well drink specials, along with some old-school food favorites like a classic shrimp cocktail, fried clam mini basket, a fish sandwich, or a cheeseburger with fries that's priced at a reasonable $10, and it's what locals recommend.
Starboard Tack has been around since 1976, and it's the kind of place that locals and musicians have always gravitated to, especially in the wee hours of the morning. That vibe is still there, and that's part of the charm — along with the affordable yet delicious food. It gets major kudos for being the place to go to when Vegas just feels too loud, but you're not quite ready to go home yet. Also, If you're a rum fan, this place should definitely be on your must-visit list.
(702) 684-5769
2601 Atlantic St, Las Vegas, NV 89121
Bar Code Burgers
Bar Code Burgers has a lot of ridiculously delicious-looking burgers on the menu, and if you can't decide what to get, then happy hour is definitely for you: That's when there's a deal going on mix-and-match sliders. Three sliders will set you back just $16.95, so plan on stopping by between 3 and 6 p.m. for that deal, alongside ultra-affordable drink specials.
It's also ideal if you're looking for drink specials that include craft beer, as Bar Code has 18 on draft at any given time. There are no reservations required, the staff is friendly and attentive but not intrusive, and not too loud to have a conversation in; this place walks that line with ease.
Burgers get consistent praise, with options like a green chile cheeseburger that has just the right amount of spice, thanks to the green chile slices. The Burger of the Month slot ensures there's always something new, and it's so confident in the burgers that it offers a two-bite guarantee. According to customers, you're not going to be sending anything back.
(702) 294-2633
1590 East Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89119
Luckley Tavern & Grill
It's entirely possible that you just don't feel like heading out into the heat to find your perfect happy hour burger, and in that case, the Luckley Tavern & Grill is a great option. It's inside the Rio Hotel & Casino and has a daily happy hour that runs from 3 to 5 p.m. While it's a short window, it's worth planning for and taking advantage of drink specials — including specials on signature cocktails — along with a deal on the signature Wagyu burger.
That's normally a $26 burger, and it drops to $15 for those two hours a day. Served with cheese, onions, and a pretzel bun, it's a simple presentation that really allows the beef to take center stage. There are other options, too, including wings, fries, artichoke dip, oysters, and even a take on pigs in a blanket.
Reimagining and updating the old classics are what this place is all about, but just keep in mind that you might want to dress up a bit if you'd like to fit in. Those who have reviewed the Wagyu burger say that it's more than worth it and note that regulars consider this one of the better dining options at the Rio. Since the menu is relatively small, extra attention is paid to each item, meaning the burgers are extra-juicy, flavorful, straightforward, and just about perfect.
riolasvegas.com/restaurants/luckley-tavern-grill
(866) 746-7671
3700 W Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89103
Emmitt's
There are several different cuts of meat that are perfect for dry-aging, and it's a long process that completely changes the flavor of the meat. It's more commonly thought of as being something that's done with a steak, but Emmitt's is doing something a little different. Here, there's a dry-aged burger on the menu, and during happy hour, you can get one for just $11.
It's served with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, and the restaurant's own special sauce, and there are deals on beers, well drinks, and wine as well. You'll need to stop in between 3 and 6 p.m. for this deal, and some customers have headed to social media to say that the burger alone makes the trip well worth it. It's juicy, flavorful, and much larger than you might expect for an $11 burger.
If you're wondering about the vibe here, think of it as an ultra-classy hangout spot. It's the kind of place you'd go on a date or hold a business lunch where you're looking to impress. It's part of the Fashion Show Las Vegas mall, but there's also outdoor dining, and given that many reviews note that it's pricey, happy hour is the perfect time to give it a try.
(702) 688-7000
3200 S Las Vegas Blvd, #1240, Las Vegas, NV 89109
Lazy Dog
This one's a little different in that you'll have to show up late in order to take advantage of the burger deal at Lazy Dog. Happy hour runs from 3 to 6 p.m., and there are a ton of deals on drinks and appetizers. There's a happy hour 2.0, too, that runs from 9 p.m. to midnight, and it's during this time frame that the all-American cheeseburger makes an appearance on the menu. It's also worth noting that Lazy Dog is a chain, and its offerings are all subject to change.
The all-American burger is one of the menu staples, and all of the burgers here get rave reviews for being the sort of burger that comes out hot, fresh, and so juicy (and piled high with toppings) that you should just avoid a problem and ask for more napkins right from the start.
It's also worth mentioning that this place is dog-friendly, too — and there are dog meals on the regular menu as well. If there's anything better than enjoying a deliciously affordable happy hour, it's sharing that happy hour with your furry best friend ... not to mention something extra special too.
(702) 941-1920
6509 Las Vegas Blvd South, Las Vegas, NV 89119
Eureka!
As we've seen with a few other places on our list, Eureka! also does a split happy hour that runs from 3 to 6 p.m. and again from 9 p.m. to close. Those are the times you can order the American burger for a completely reasonable $13, and it's a great example of a simple burger with standard toppings — including lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, cheese, and sauce — that's just done really well. Add fries, mac and cheese balls, fried pickles, or nachos of the so-called "hoppy hour" menu, and enjoy wine and cocktail specials, along with beer specials that change regularly.
Usually, when a burger gets a ton of attention online, it's one of those super-original, unique burgers that you'll find being served at restaurants across the country. This one doesn't have any fancy toppings or strange sauces, but it still gets high praise for being perfectly cooked, with just the right amount of char to seal in all that juicy flavor. Add in an amazing craft beer and cocktail selection, and it all comes together to win over a ton of fans. This place has seemingly gone from being a random discovery to a go-to spot for many, especially for an affordable and fun happy hour.
(702) 570-3660
520 E Fremont St, Las Vegas, NV 89101
Hawthorn Grill
For those times that you might want something that leans more toward the elegant side than the super-casual and laid-back side, check out the Hawthorn Grill. It's part of the JW Marriott, and it has a daily happy hour that runs from 4 to 6 p.m. In addition to deals on Instagram-worthy cocktails, beer, and wine, there are also discounts on appetizers like truffle fries and crispy cauliflower, as well as meatball sliders to satisfy your burger cravings.
One order of sliders comes with two of these mini-burgers, and if you're wondering how many decently-sized sliders are acceptable for a single person's meal, a good rule of thumb is that two or three is a good number. And don't let that fool you: Sure, sliders might seem like casual finger food, but they're elevated here. This is the sort of place with seasonal menus and what's often described as an ambiance that matches the upscale pricing.
Reviews that include comments about the service and the wait times seem to suggest that your experiences may vary, but there are plenty who laud the food — especially the meatballs — as outstanding. You might not choose this for an everyday kind of happy hour where you meet with coworkers and lament the problems of the day, but for special occasions, it might just be the spot.
(702) 507-5955
221 N Rampart Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89145
Park on Fremont
If the name of this place conjures up images of sitting outside in a secluded area surrounded by the hustle and bustle of Vegas, you're on the right track. There are a few things to like about this one, including the fact that Thursday's happy hour runs a little later than many places, lasting from 5 to 7 p.m. That makes it perfect for those who might always find the busy day spilling over into the evening, and for the other days of the week, you're going to need to get there between 4 and 6 p.m. to take advantage of deals on drafts, wines, and whatever the cocktail of the day happens to be.
That's the other thing this place is doing a little differently. In addition to discounted fries and onion rings, the classic burger is also on the happy hour menu. That's served with a draft beer of the bartender's choosing, which might be a dealbreaker, or it might be a great way to try something you wouldn't normally choose.
The burgers get frequent shout-outs in reviews, perfectly cooked, delicious, and made even better by the atmosphere. Opt for sitting on the patio, and you'll be in a dog-friendly zone. Although many reviews say that you're not going to go wrong with any burger you choose, the $15 happy hour deal is hard to top for the price.
(702) 834-3160
506 Fremont St, Las Vegas, NV 89101
Boom Bang
This one's just a hop, skip, and a jump away from Vegas proper, so while a trip to Henderson might not be in the cards for everyone, it's worth it if you can get there for happy hour. That menu is full of $9 cocktails, including a Hemingway Daiquiri and classics like the Sidecar, Gold Rush, and Manhattan — among many others. There's also deals on draft beer and wine, thin crust pizzas, and a smash-style burger, priced at $8 for a single and $12 for a double.
This is the kind of place that has customers praising the restaurant's clear passion for food, and there's a chance you might recognize the chef: Elia Aboumrad was a finalist from "Top Chef." It's the kind of place that's just a fun mix of people and food, with the burger getting high praise for being juicy on the inside, with just the right amount of char on the outside. There's no side, but when the burger is this good, it can hold its own.
(702) 478-6200
75 S Valle Verde Dr, Suite 160, Henderson, NV 89012
Methodology
There really are a lot of Las Vegas cocktail bars that should be on your radar, but we wanted to go one step further to find the places that included tasty burgers on the menu, too. To put together our list, we began by scouring dozens of happy hour menus for those with both drink specials and burgers. Then, we headed to social media (and tapped into our own personal experiences) to see what other customers had to say about these hotspots. That helped us pick the best of the best, and we've shared those that came out on top.