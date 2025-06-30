Step Aside, Tuna: Turn These 12 Fish Into Your New Favorite Salad

If you like quick, easy, and cheap dishes that actually taste good, then you might just be the kind of person who makes tuna salad on repeat. Whether you're using canned tuna or your leftover tuna steak from the night before, a good tuna salad requires very few ingredients to come together in just a matter of minutes. But it's not necessarily good to eat tuna on too regular a basis, since it contains high levels of mercury, which may cause health problems. Plus, after a few days of tuna salads, you may want to switch things up anyway by experimenting with different ingredients. You should also keep in mind that tuna isn't always a sustainable choice, meaning that it may not be ideal to eat it too often.

That's exactly why you should consider other types of fish for your next salad. The following types of fish can be used in a similar way to tuna in salads, creating healthy, high-protein, and delicious dishes that you can eat on bread, with crackers, or on top of greens. Of course, they all offer different flavors, so you may want to switch up the accompanying ingredients depending on what type of fish you're using. But any one of these varieties of fish is guaranteed to make the seafood-based salad of your dreams. It's time to expand your ideas of what a fish salad can be and experiment with the world of seafood that's waiting for you out there. So step aside, tuna: These fish might just make your next favorite salad.