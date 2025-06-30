10 Starbucks Drinks To Top With Caramel Cold Foam

Starbucks Cold Foam is a delicious addition to nearly any iced coffee drink (and even some teas and Refreshers). With cold foam added, you bring in more flavor, creaminess, and add an extra special touch. There are plenty of cold foam offerings already on the menu, but it's always fun to try something different. For a unique cold foam flavor that doesn't already exist on the menu, order your drink with caramel cold foam.

Unlike other cold foam flavors used in drinks across the menu, you'll need to order caramel cold foam as a specialty. Your barista may ask if you mean salted caramel cream cold foam, but if you politely say that you'd just like to keep it to basic caramel, they'll understand your intent. This will be a request you'll need to make in person at the counter or through the drive-through, so be prepared to (gasp) talk to a person.

There are plenty of drinks for which caramel cold foam can be a great addition, but there are also some that it works especially well on. As a former barista who worked at Starbucks, I give you an inside look at which drinks best suit this sweet and creamy add.