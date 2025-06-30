15 Absolute Best Espresso Cups, According To Online Reviews
Drinking a beautiful espresso is one of life's simple pleasures. It can be a brilliant way to start your day, or the best way to perk you up when you need a boost of energy. When enjoying this iconic Italian invention, the cup you drink it from can make all the difference. There are plenty of options to choose from, and it can be hard to narrow down your choices. To help with your search, I've scoured online reviews to come up with the best affordable espresso cups available right now.
Whether you prefer a classic ceramic mug, a sleek glass cup, or a modern stainless-steel design, you'll find many great options for you here. What they all have in common is excellent design, high-quality materials, and the ability to perfectly hold an espresso. Let's take a look at why these espresso cups are so highly praised, but also any downsides they may have. By the end, you'll have a clear idea of which espresso cup is perfect for you.
Easyworkz Stainless Steel Espresso Cups
Everyone will have their personal preference on which material they prefer to drink their espresso out of. For those who prefer the feel of metal, this could well be the best cup for you. As long as high-quality metal is used, you won't have any metallic taste that can come from cheaper products. Available in either 2.5- or 5-ounce sizes, these Easyworkz espresso cups come in a pair and are double-wall insulated to retain your drink's temperature as much as possible.
Being made of 304 stainless steel, these cups not only look stylish in the home but give you peace of mind when traveling due to their high durability. A few reviewers were worried about the cups getting too hot. However, the insulation that keeps the drink warm also helps to keep the outside cool. Customers say they have a stylish design, are easy to clean, and won't chip or crack — ticking all the boxes on what makes a great espresso cup.
Sweese Porcelain Stackable Espresso Cups with Saucers
If you're looking for multiple espresso cups, this stackable set from Sweese may be exactly what you need. You'll get four here in an elegant metal stand, with saucers at the bottom. It's ideal if there are multiple espresso drinkers in the home and you like the idea of displaying your cups on the countertop. With 2.5- or 4-ounce sizes and six color options available, you're sure to find something that suits your needs and décor. Made from premium porcelain, they're oven-, dishwasher-, and microwave-safe.
There are plenty of quirky designs in this list, but these cups will appeal to those looking for something more elegant. One of the issues with porcelain can be durability. However, these have been praised by consumers for their strength and functionality. Size is also often mentioned, with there being a perfect amount of room, whether you want milk or not. If you love other types of coffee, you could also get a matching set in one of the larger sizes. The beauty here is in its simplicity, as you can't go wrong with these chic espresso cups.
Bormioli Rocco Verdi Espresso Cups
For those wanting a glass espresso cup, this Bormioli Rocco option — another set of four cups but without a holder — will give you the texture and feel you crave. There's an extra level of style here that comes in the form of a stainless-steel handle. Not only is it comfortable, but it can also be removed for easier cleaning. The contemporary cup comes with a volume of 3.5 ounces, giving you plenty of space for your espresso.
The only potential downside is how these cups don't retain heat very well, according to some reviewers, but that won't be an issue if you like to enjoy your espresso quickly. Along with the affordable price, consumers love them for their heavy feel and sturdiness, despite the handle being removable. The durability is also commended, even when used in a busy household with eager toddlers. With classic Italian styling, it's no surprise these cups are so popular.
JoyJolt Savor Double Wall Espresso Glasses
While glass generally doesn't have the best heat retention, this set of two cups from JoyJolt gets around that issue by being double-wall insulated. This makes it a more appealing option for those who prefer to savor their espresso. Made from borosilicate glass, durability is also high, with that extra layer of glass also giving it a much thicker look than many other glass cups. That adds to its style and also allows you to admire the coffee inside. Made in the U.S., JoyJolt also offers regular coffee cups to go along with the smaller espresso sizes.
One reviewer mentions that they bought several of these glasses four years ago. Even after that time, they're still intact and have kept their look, despite microwave and dishwasher use. Others have complimented the glass for its heat retention, confirming the manufacturer's claims, which makes it a tempting option for those who prefer glass but often avoid it due to rapid heat loss.
De'Longhi Espresso Double Wall Thermal Glasses
De'Longhi is one of the most respected names in the coffee industry and makes great espresso machines. With this pedigree, you'd expect its espresso mugs to be high quality. Thankfully, that's exactly what you get. One of the most intriguing features in this two-cup set is the tulip shape — a feature you'll commonly find on whiskey tasting glasses. The idea is that it elevates the aroma, which may tempt those who love to take in the smell of their espresso before taking a sip.
As with many espresso glasses, these 3-ounce cups are made from borosilicate, which is durable and capable of handling extreme temperature swings, helping to prevent any accidents when enjoying this sumptuous drink. Many people love them, as they're comfortable to grip and keep the coffee warm without burning your hand. However, one gripe a few users have is the glasses are reportedly made in China, when it's stated they're made in Italy. While that may be an annoyance to some, the quality is still high, as proven by its high rating.
ionEgg Porcelain Espresso Cup with Saucer
One comment many reviewers make about this ionEgg espresso cup and saucer set is its high level of quality. The cup is nicely weighted in your hand with its thick walls. Another striking feature is the color. This product comes in 12 colors overall, ranging from black and deep blue to a variety of bright options, such as pink or yellow. This gives you a level of customization, allowing you to get something that suits your style. With a 2.7-ounce capacity, the cup can also be used in a dishwasher or microwave.
Ceramic can lose its heat relatively quickly, but that is helped by the cup's thick walls. It's also one of the cutest cups on the list, and the matching saucer is going to appeal to those who prefer to use one. And if you're looking for an espresso mug as a gift, you'll like how this is delivered in a lovely little gift box.
Yeti Rambler 4-ounce Stackable Cups
Do you want to enjoy an espresso on your adventures? If so, these two-pack Yeti cups would be able to accompany you anywhere. Their unique design aims to give you the best of both worlds: The outside is made of stainless steel for maximum durability; however, the inside is lined with ceramic for those who prefer the feel of the material and want to avoid any potential metallic taste in their coffee. It's fused to the stainless steel, so it's still capable of taking a few knocks.
These cups, which come in over a dozen colors, are small enough to fit under most espresso machines, while still having a 4-ounce capacity. They're also stackable to cut down on the space they take up. Of course, they don't only have to be used while traveling, as they're also stylish enough to be used at home. Yeti is known for its high quality, and a lot of reviewers agree with those sentiments.
Le Creuset Stoneware Espresso Mug
Mostly known for producing high-quality cookware, Le Creuset is another reputable brand that makes brilliant espresso cups. Made from premium stoneware, there are plenty of deep and bright color options to choose from, so you can easily match these mugs with any other kitchen items you have. A shiny glaze is used on the material, which helps to give it a unique look. It has to be said these are some of the most beautiful espresso cups on the market. That glaze isn't just for aesthetics, though; it also makes the cup easy to clean and resistant to cracking.
Along with loving the stylish design and colors, reviews appreciate how well these mugs retain heat, even without the double insulation offered with other cups. That said, others have mentioned how small the cups are, so it's best to double-check that the 3-ounce capacity will be enough for your needs. If it is, you'll no doubt love this piece of stunning stoneware.
Bodum Pavina Double Wall Glasses
If you like the idea of having a beautiful glass espresso cup, here's another lovely option from Bodum. The design is elegant, with the glasses gently curving from the top to the bottom. As you can see, there's plenty of glass used, which comes from this set of two's double-wall design. When added to the fact that it's made from borosilicate glass, you get a cup that can cope with a lot of heat. Conversely, it's also been lauded for keeping cold drinks cold. If you love your 2.5-ounce espresso glass, then you may also want to treat yourself to the other three size options Bodum offers in this same style.
Despite being double walled, these cups have impressed reviewers by still being light to hold and having no condensation between the glass layers. Perhaps the only downside is they don't seem to be as durable as others on the list. If you have clumsy fingers or young children, this is something you may wish to consider.
Mora Ceramic Mini Espresso Cups
These 3-ounce Mora cups with saucers are no doubt ones that will split opinion. Some may instantly dislike their look, whereas others will fall in love with their aesthetic. This set of four features a neutral color scheme inspired by nature and a unique handle without a hole. The quality is described by some reviewers as outstanding and solid, with its elegant stoneware. Though you may be questioning the product's functionality. The handle has a minor indent, allowing you to comfortably grip the mug, which shows that they aren't just about style.
If you're not a fan of this unique set's neutral range of colors, Mora also offers them in graceful vanilla. For many people, drinking espresso is an experience, a luxury that can give them a brief escape from the busy world. Such a luxury can be heightened when served in a cup you adore. We imagine these mini mugs might bring smile to your face whenever you need your coffee.
Hlukana Porcelain Espresso Cups
Some may value style, whereas others just want the highest functionality. Here we have a simple set of four 3.5-ounce espresso mugs that will perfectly hold any espresso. Simple isn't to say ugly, however, as these are still nicely shaped but don't feature any design quirks or fancy colors. They're made from high-fired porcelain that won't scratch and are free from any toxins. With thick walls for heat retention, this Hlukana product ticks all the boxes of what makes a good espresso cup.
Importantly, these are also one of the most affordable sets on the market, which makes them a prudent option for busy households and everyday use. Despite the lower price, the quality is still high. Not only have consumers praised their durability, but also how even dried coffee doesn't stain the mug. What you see here is what you get. These are great little espresso cups that do the job just fine with no fuss.
Recaps Stainless Steel Espresso Cups
Recaps' espresso cups are completely different from the abovementioned classic design. Coming in a set of two, they're made of stainless steel with a 2.7-ounce capacity. Given their size and shape, they can also be easily used as shot glasses. The metal is of premium quality, making it capable of coping with drops and knocks. One reviewer even says they'd been using the cups almost daily for two years and they still looked like new. As with most stainless-steel cups, this durability makes them great for traveling, along with home use.
An impressive aspect here is that, despite its small size, the cup still manages to be double insulated to keep your coffee warm. Other positive reviews often hail the cups as being both stylish and practical. The shape also makes them easy to wash for minimal fuss. They're marked down as a frequently returned item, but given the overwhelmingly positive reviews, our guess is that many people have bought them perhaps expecting a different size.
Morandi Color Ceramic Mini Espresso Cups
If you liked the Mora cups we looked at earlier, these will surely also appeal to you. These espresso cups from Morandi follow a similar color scheme and come in a set of six, though each has a slightly different color. One of the biggest differences here is you get a more traditional handle. It makes for a cute design for those looking for a unique set, especially if you enjoy giving guests a tasty espresso.
Another aspect that sets them apart is the larger 5-ounce size, making them ideal for those who prefer double espressos or other types of coffee. Functionality is high here, too. The cups are made from pro-grade porcelain and will happily go in the dishwasher, microwave, or oven. That also extends to them being easy to clean and able to retain their heat, per reviewers. If you want understated mugs that will fit seamlessly in an elegant kitchen, these could well be the espresso mugs for you.
Fellow Monty Milk Art Espresso Cups
For a sleek modern look, these matte black espresso cups from Fellow are extremely stylish, which would suit any contemporary kitchen or anyone who simply loves the look. These 3-ounce cups come in a set of two, and their aesthetic is finished off with a polished graphite bottom, which also makes them stackable. If you're interested in practicing your latte art, these cups are also designed for that. That's due to their unique shape that allows the crema to lift to the top.
Functionality hasn't been ignored, either. These cups are made from double-wall ceramic to lock that heat into your espresso. The price tag is higher than others on this list, but they do seem worth the money, as many reviewers have praised their high quality. They're also easy to hold and wash, but it's worth noting that they aren't microwave-safe. If you want to stretch your budget to get something special, you likely won't regret buying this set.
Folk Ceramics Leonard Espresso Cups
This set of two espresso cups from Folk Ceramics stands out, as they initially don't look like cups at all. That's mainly down to their straight sides and thin base. However, you quickly realize they're beautiful cups that could perfectly hold an equally beautiful espresso with their 3-ounce size. Their multiple color options, ranging from matte black to misty green to pale pink, allow you to match your cups to your personality or décor. Made from glazed ceramic, they're high quality while also having a stylish shine to them.
The thick walls are great for heat retention, and their stackable nature means you can have a cute little espresso cup tower in your kitchen. One notable design feature is their lack of a handle, so it's worth considering how you prefer to hold your espresso cups. The higher price isn't an issue with most reviewers, with many falling in love with their style, durability, and ease of use. As with all of these cups, you can rely on their excellent reviews, so it comes down to which set most aligns with your personal taste.
Methodology
Tasting Table takes pride in all the information we provide being honest, accurate, and backed by evidence. So, while I haven't personally tested all of these products myself, I have taken a detailed and in-depth look at the reviews they have received from customers. In this case, that was mainly from Amazon, but I also cross-checked them with reviews elsewhere. That has allowed me to create a list of over a dozen espresso cups that have genuine and exceptional review scores. The aim was to do all of the hard work for you, saving you precious time when choosing the best affordable espresso cups.