Why Are Espresso Cups So Small?

The joys of caffeine consumption come in many forms, and coffee culture is steeped in rich history and tradition. For those who want to drink espresso like an Italian pro, it's worth understanding what makes espresso taste different from black coffee, which comes down to a difference in the methods of preparation.

With espresso, a shot is made in a rapid process by which hot water is forced through finely ground coffee beans, yielding a stronger and smaller amount of liquid — typically, no more than an ounce or two, hence the name "shot." On the other hand, regular drip coffee is brewed using a slower steeping process and coarser ground coffee beans, which makes a larger sized cup that isn't as strong. Espresso's size and intensity calls for a smaller cup, which is best suited to help maintain the temperature and integrity for a most flavorful sip. Though demitasse cups are small, they're certainly mighty.

The type of coffee cup that you drink from matters, especially for espresso. The process of pulling an espresso shot creates a thin layer of foam atop the liquid, which is referred to as "crema". Espresso cups are designed to keep the crema from spreading or thinning out and preserving the short but fulfilling experience of luxuriating in a freshly made espresso. In Italian coffee culture, an espresso is typically meant to be consumed while standing up at a coffee bar, which can be more effectively achieved with a conveniently-sized cup.