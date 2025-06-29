This Beloved Football Food Tradition Started On A Civil War Battlefield

Before attending a football game or other sporting event, it is common practice to meet in the parking lot for a tailgate party. People cook or set out spreads of prepared foods and often partake in a few adult beverages before the main event kicks off. Interestingly, one of the first instances of what might be considered "tailgating" occurred back in 1861, only it wasn't a sporting event that drew the crowds but the first major battle of the Civil War.

The First Battle of Bull Run was waged on July 21, 1861, in Manassas, Virginia, about 30 miles from the capital, Washington, D.C. In addition to the Union General Irvin McDowell's 35,000 soldiers and the roughly 32,000 soldiers in the Southern armies under Generals Pierre G.T. Beauregard and Joseph E. Johnston, the battle also featured a band of onlookers who picnicked and observed from a distance as the drama unfolded.

While this description makes the whole affair sound a bit morbid, it is important to remember the time period. It took much longer to travel 30 miles in the 19th century than it does today, and there were not nearly so many easy places to grab a quick bite to eat while traveling, so some provisioning would be wise for such a trip. Additionally, the observers were not just looky-loos; many of them were congressmen, for whom the outcome of the battle was of great significance. Unfortunately, as the tide turned against the Federal army, they found their escape route crowded with the many carriages, complicating their retreat to Washington.