How Civil War Soldiers Improvised A 4-Ingredient Chicken Fricassee Dish

Improvising has always been a central tenet in the art of cooking. Whether you're a champion of "Chopped" or simply a home chef that has had to make a meal without a key ingredient, we've all improvised in the kitchen. But in today's world, with recipes galore, it isn't a given to cook off-the-cuff. In Civil War America, though, it was an absolute necessity. Soldiers in the 1860s had to travel light, and with whatever food they did have, they didn't have the luxury of keeping it in a refrigerator or an otherwise safe storage container. If they wanted to be fed, troops had to improvise — and this led to some basic yet creative recipes, such as a four-ingredient chicken fricassee dish.

To fricassee is simply to saute a protein, typically chicken, until just-cooked before adding it to a broth or gravy to complete the cooking. With a built-in gravy, this stew pairs well with starches, such as mashed potatoes, buttered noodles, or steamed rice. For a lighter dish, the chicken and gravy can also be complemented with spring vegetables, such as asparagus, peas, and carrots.

In their iteration, Civil War soldiers fried the meat until golden brown, then removed it from the pan. Flour and boiling water were then added to the remaining grease to create a gravy. Finally, the meat was tossed back in with the gravy, seasoned with pepper and served — a simple cooking experience that yielded a reliably delicious meal.