Charcoal Vs Gas: Where Ina Garten Stands On This Heated Debate

Entertaining expert Ina Garten is known for putting delicious meals together with stunning efficiency. So her response to a fan who asked whether she prefers gas or charcoal grills, may come as a surprise. "I prefer a charcoal grill because I like the flavor, but if you prefer the ease of turning on a gas grill, that's perfectly fine, too!" she said.

Many of Garten's recipes are cooked on outside grills, and while gas grills can be quick and easy to light — a convenience that is attractive to many home chefs — charcoal is known for delivering a bit more depth of flavor. The list of pros and cons of cooking on gas and charcoal grills is long, however, so it is understandable that chefs would have their own preferences when it comes to lighting up the grill. Understandably, not every home cook wants to deal with the kind of temperature fluctuations that a charcoal grill can present, so the consistency of a gas grill can help even amateur cooks feel a bit more confident when elected as the designated grill master at a summer barbecue.