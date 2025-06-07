Why Ina Garten Was 'Terrified' To Grill Steak And How She Overcame It

Cooking a steak can be a simple yet terrifying cooking experience. A crowd-pleasing dish that's ready in no time, steaks are a staple both in fancy restaurants and home kitchens. What makes them scary is that they're just so easy to mess up — even, it seems, for experienced connoisseurs like Ina Garten. The Food Network star revealed on Instagram that grilling steaks used to make her "so nervous."

The reason was a fear of overcooking the steaks, especially if they were expensive cuts. "I used to be terrified to grill. I'd buy these gorgeous steaks, and then I was sure I was going to overcook them," she said in a video shared with the post. Then, in the video's caption, she added, "We all know what it's like to buy a beautiful cut of meat and accidentally ruin it!"

Garten obviously tackled her fear masterfully along the way, as the post includes a video of her grilling two beautiful New York strip steaks. She was helped, she says, by Mark Lobel, one of the owners of Lobel's butcher shop in New York. Lobel taught Garten to buy steaks that were one and a half inches thick for grilling. This is often the thickness that butchers recommend for people who like their steaks rare to medium, as anything thinner than one inch runs the risk of overcooking on the grill. The best steaks for grilling are usually sirloins, strip steaks, and filets.