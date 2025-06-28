The Simple Way Frank Sinatra Liked His Martinis

Frank Sinatra was a crooner by night and a foodie by day (...and also night). Sinatra was an outspoken Jack Daniel's fan, even becoming an unofficial brand ambassador throughout his lifetime. Another common bar order for Sinatra was the Rusty Nail, a Scotch-based cocktail. Per the lore, one night when a bartender at the Four Seasons in Boston prepared his whiskey with too much ice, Sinatra reached his hand into the glass and physically scooped out the cubes. But, when it came to his martinis, Sinatra was singing a different tune: It had to be clear liquor on the rocks.

Sinatra reportedly ordered martinis from The American Bar whenever he stayed at The Savoy in London. As Savoy bartender Victor Gower recalls, via Thrillist, "He'd go for a classic martini — Beefeater gin with a shadow of vermouth, served on the rocks with a twist of lemon. And we had to make sure his glass was filled with ice." (Sorry, vodka martini fans. You're still totally valid, though.)

"He liked things to be just-so," fellow Savoy bartender Peter Dorelli recounts, per the outlet. "He'd have the same room on the fifth floor of the hotel, the same waiter at the bar and the same drinks. I remember his martini had to be very dry and very, very cold — the temperature of his martini was very important. So was the amount of liquid in his glass. If one small detail was wrong, everyone would know about it."