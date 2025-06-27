Here's What To Know About Copper Cow Coffee From Shark Tank

Wei Mullin was hoping to secure a $600,000 investment in exchange for 4% of her company. Copper Cow Coffee had made $4 million thus far, and the product was actively selling in many retail stores. The Sharks were visibly surprised by the $15 million company valuation, and while they loved the product, they had a lot of questions about the numbers — and the answers revealed the business had suffered significant losses, even going up to $1.4 million annually.

Some Sharks, like Mark Cuban and Robert Herjavec, felt that losses in business were normal, especially at the beginning, but Daymond John and Kevin O'Leary sharply disagreed. O'Leary pointed out that investing in the company would have been too big of a gamble, given how much money had already been invested and ultimately lost. He also wasn't impressed that Wei Mullin wasn't fully in control of her company, as she only owned 40% due to the multiple investments she struck over the years. John took strong issue with the loss as well, highlighting the social responsibility of business owners and rejecting the laissez-faire attitude towards losing investor funds. Both opted out.

Cuban fiercely defended Wei Mullin's finances, but he had concerns about the demand for the product in a post-pandemic market, so he declined to invest too. Herjavec did offer a deal, though, despite acknowledging the risk factor. He offered the full investment for 8% of the company, and Wei Mullin eventually accepted.