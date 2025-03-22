Here's What Happened To Coffee Joulies After Shark Tank

ABC's "Shark Tank" brings a lot of ideas to the table — notably, in front of its panel of investors popularly referred to as the Sharks. Going into its 17th season in 2025, each and every episode brings a new group of founders into the limelight, giving them the opportunity to pitch their concepts directly to potential investors. The show has seen a long list of food brands, too. From some of the best kitchen gadgets to iconic food startups like I Love Chamoy and Toast-It, you've likely seen them on "Shark Tank" — but where are they now? Coffee drinkers, in particular, might remember a company called Coffee Joulies, which appeared on Season 13, Episode 4 of the show.

When Coffee Joulies' founders pitched their proprietary coffee bean-shaped Coffee Joulies to the Sharks, the ears of coffee drinkers everywhere perked up. The two founders promised an answer to every hot cup sipper's prayers: a solution that would prevent burnt tongues but also keep the drink at the right temperature for longer. Following the episode, thousands of orders were placed through their website, and they saw a huge boost in followers across their social media accounts. But, that was in 2013, and despite receiving a four-shark deal, the hype surrounding Coffee Joulies has been rather quiet since. In that silence, one question arises: What ever happened to Coffee Joulies?