What You Need To Know About I Love Chamoy From Shark Tank

Do you love chamoy? If so, it's not hard to see why. The sweet, spicy, tangy, salty sauce is a popular condiment in Mexican cuisine, used to liven up and accent fresh fruit, Mexican candy, and other dishes. Chamoy — which also refers to a type of dried fruit and a seasoning blend — varies among cooks and commercial purveyors, but recipes generally contain dried fruit that has been pickled in a vinegar brine along with pulverized chiles. It is believed to be derived from pickled, dried ume plums first brought to Mexico by Chinese traders during the era of Spanish occupation.

If you love chamoy, then you have that in common with Annie Leal, founder of I Love Chamoy. Actually, you have a lot in common with Annie and her father, the inspiration behind the product. He's always been an avowed fan of the sauce, but chamoy's sugar content was verboten after his diagnosis with diabetes. Sensing her father's frustration, Leal developed I Love Chamoy as a sugar-free alternative, using monk fruit sweetener in place of sugar.

Whereas most commercially available chamoy has 16 grams of sugar and 100 calories per serving, I Love Chamoy has neither and contains roughly 50% less sodium and no artificial colors. Available online, I Love Chamoy comes in two flavors as of 2023: original chamoy and chili mango. Both are sugar, carb, and calorie-free and contain chiles, lime powder, citric acid, salt, hibiscus powder in place of Red 40, and the aforementioned monk fruit. The healthy alternative sauce has gained many fans since its invention and has even found its way onto an episode of "Shark Tank."