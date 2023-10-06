What You Need To Know About Toast-It From 'Shark Tank'

The second season of the ABC primetime show, "Shark Tank," is just getting started — and it's already introducing fans to some unique food and beverage brands. The first episode, which premiered on September 29th, brought on the best-friend duo behind Pie Wine, a wine made specifically for pairing with pizza. It was quite a concept, but the sharks weren't biting. Perhaps the next episode's lineup will be hungrier, and if it's Latin food they're craving, they'll be in for a treat. That's because sisters and co-founders Mafe Cabezas and Coco Viete are pitching them their line-up of ready-to-toast arepas, pandebonos, and buñuelos.

Fittingly named "Toast-It," these sisters built a brand out of the one thing they missed the most after moving to the U.S. from Caracas, Venezuela — their mother's cooking. With these sisters' pride in their culture at its core, Toast-It's mission is to bring Latin American food staples to the U.S. market. To do that, they made them toastable, but what's really impressive is that they did so without compromising any of the traditional flavors or ingredients of their home country. It's got all the fixings for a deal — but will it be enough to convince the panel of hard-ball entrepreneurs? For that, you'll have to wait to find out; in the meantime, find out what makes Toast-It tick or, in this case, toast.