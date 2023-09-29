What You Need To Know About Pie Wine From Shark Tank

What does the name "Pie Wine" evoke for you? Is it some sickly sweet vino artificially-flavored to mimic apple, blueberry, or cherry? Maybe it's a wine for mathematicians, a reference to the ratio of a circle's circumference to its diameter. But then, that'd be pi without an e. Foodie super sleuths may have figured out that to discern what this wine is, you have to expand your definition of pie beyond the sweet pastry to the beloved savory pizza pie.

The world's first wine made specifically to pair with pizza, Pie Wine is a relatively-new canned alcoholic beverage (the company was founded in 2022) making its television debut on the September 29 episode of ABC's "Shark Tank." This labor of love from pizza-appreciating friends Josh Green and Kevin Klein bills itself as a "sweet and slightly sparkling wine created as the official drink of pizza," according to the company's website. Pie Wine has been gearing up for its national TV appearance across its social media channels, counting down the days until Green and Klein, who is a morning DJ with LA radio station KROQ, can make their big pitch to the famously-fickle "sharks."