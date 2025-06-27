The 4 Best Taiwanese Whisky Brands, According To Industry Experts

Let's start by touching on what the actual difference between a good whisky and a bad one is, according to the professionals. For a good whisky, you're going to find complexity in taste and aroma from the start to the very finish; and in a bad one, it'll be one-dimensional, and instead of a warm-you-to-the-toes sort of feeling, you're going to get a burn. There are a lot of different flavor notes in whisky, and learning to identify them all can be a challenge. But now, it's time to talk about the country that's bringing something entirely new and different to the table: Taiwan.

There are a lot of really good Japanese whiskies that you may have heard of, but what about those coming out of Taiwan? Legislation kept whisky production in the country in a stranglehold until 2002, and it took another few years for things to really start getting off the ground. Finally, in 2012, award-show honors started getting Taiwanese whisky some serious attention. Since then, distilleries in Taiwan have faced some unique challenges — and in some cases, started turning out several more award-winning products.

We wanted to know what the experts thought of this newcomer to the whisky world, and what bottles they recommended starting with. So, we reached out to some industry professionals to get their advice and opinions: beverage consultant Steven Tseng; Tobias Burkhalter, the assistant general manager of FIRE Restaurant & Lounge at The ART Hotel Denver; Adrienne Milledge, bartender at ENTYSE, The Ritz-Carlton, Tysons Corner; and Oscar Simoza, director of spirits at BCB3. Here's what they say are the best Taiwanese whisky brands on the market today.