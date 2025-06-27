The 4 Best Taiwanese Whisky Brands, According To Industry Experts
Let's start by touching on what the actual difference between a good whisky and a bad one is, according to the professionals. For a good whisky, you're going to find complexity in taste and aroma from the start to the very finish; and in a bad one, it'll be one-dimensional, and instead of a warm-you-to-the-toes sort of feeling, you're going to get a burn. There are a lot of different flavor notes in whisky, and learning to identify them all can be a challenge. But now, it's time to talk about the country that's bringing something entirely new and different to the table: Taiwan.
There are a lot of really good Japanese whiskies that you may have heard of, but what about those coming out of Taiwan? Legislation kept whisky production in the country in a stranglehold until 2002, and it took another few years for things to really start getting off the ground. Finally, in 2012, award-show honors started getting Taiwanese whisky some serious attention. Since then, distilleries in Taiwan have faced some unique challenges — and in some cases, started turning out several more award-winning products.
We wanted to know what the experts thought of this newcomer to the whisky world, and what bottles they recommended starting with. So, we reached out to some industry professionals to get their advice and opinions: beverage consultant Steven Tseng; Tobias Burkhalter, the assistant general manager of FIRE Restaurant & Lounge at The ART Hotel Denver; Adrienne Milledge, bartender at ENTYSE, The Ritz-Carlton, Tysons Corner; and Oscar Simoza, director of spirits at BCB3. Here's what they say are the best Taiwanese whisky brands on the market today.
Kavalan
One of the brilliant things about new distilleries is that history is documented completely. Kavalan is leading the way in Taiwanese whisky, with a distillery that poured out its first whisky on Saturday, March 11, 2006 ... at 3:30 p.m. Since then, new releases have hit the market, countless awards have gone home to the distillery, and it happens to be beverage consultant Steven Tseng's pick for the best of the best.
Tseng tells us that he highly recommends any Kavalan, particularly the Kavalan Concertmaster Port Cask Finish Single Malt Whisky (pictured). "It tastes very different from bourbon," he explains. "You can taste the rich barrel flavor and undertone of coconut flavor." As for the best way to enjoy it, Tseng says that one ice cube or neat is all that you need. He went on to tell us that this in large part thanks to the country's tropical climate, noting that "these conditions allow the whisky from Taiwan to mature faster and develop richer flavors, like fruitiness, vanilla, and tropical notes, in a relatively shorter time."
That's part of the reason that Kavalan has been able to make such a splash after only being around for a couple decades. Other places might pride themselves on a 12- or 15-year-old whisky, but Kavalan's quality is renowned for getting to those levels in a fraction of the time. Kavalan also leans heavily on aging in sherry casks, which many argue makes for a smoother, more approachable whisky — especially for newcomers.
Taichung
While researching the Taichung Distillery, we learned a fascinating little tidbit: It's also home to a beautifully landscaped garden that contains waterfalls, bridges, koi and lotus ponds, and elaborately landscaped greenery. It's all maintained by distillery employees, and it's been celebrated by the city's government as one of the most scenic locations in Taichung. That's a lovely testament to dedication, and yes, you can visit the Taichung Distillery.
Taichung's whisky is the pick of Tobias Burkhalter, the assistant general manager of FIRE Restaurant & Lounge at The ART Hotel Denver. A large part of that is because Taichung's philosophies align with his own. "I believe in respecting traditions but taking a modern approach, involving science, and creating an experience that bridges both worlds with an outstanding whisky that holds its own against the big hitters," he tells us.
That goes for tasting, too. Burkhalter suggests tasting it neat first, and stresses, "I'm a purist — less is more. ... The whisky needs to stay the star of the drink." That's why he says ideal cocktails are ones that don't overshadow the whisky (like an old fashioned, for example). Burkhalter adds that, yes, Taichung's whisky is on the pricier side. It's more than worth it, though, especially if you savor it.
Omar
The Nantou Distillery, which is behind Omar whisky, has actually been around for a long time. It was founded in the late 1970s, and for decades, it made other spirits — including fruit wines — until whisky production started in 2008. The whisky debuted in 2013, and when it did, it was under a Gaelic name: Omar means "amber." It immediately started bringing home the awards, and it was nominated to us as a must-try by Adrienne Milledge, bartender at ENTYSE, The Ritz-Carlton, Tysons Corner.
It's the unique balance that makes this one stand out head and shoulders above competitors. Noting that this bottle "offers a rich, oaky profile with balanced sweetness," Milledge tells us, "I recommend using Omar Single Malt Whisky when making an old fashioned. It is an ideal pairing, as its simplicity allows the whisky's depth and character to shine."
The distillery sources casks from all over the world for aging its whisky, using sherry casks from Spain, bourbon casks from the U.S., and casks from its own winery, as just part of what imparts a unique flavor to various bottles in its collections. For its part, Omar's single malt is a sherry cask-aged whisky, where the woody, smoky, chocolatey flavors really come through, along with a fruity richness that has the ideal sweetness for a showstopping cocktail.
Yushan
Yushan is a product of the Nantou Distillery — and yes, that's the same distillery that produces Omar. If the name sounds familiar, there's a good reason for that: Yushan is the highest mountain in Taiwan, and it's also known as the Jade Mountain. The whisky that shares its name is lauded for being carefully balanced, wonderfully complex, and the sort of thing that you sit and sip when you want a moment to slow down and truly enjoy being present.
Yushan is a recommendation that came to us from Oscar Simoza, director of spirits at BCB3. Simoza says there is no question here, especially considering how taken aback he was by the combination of smoothness and complexity in this whisky: "... The Yushan hits some very high notes I really didn't expect. The orange chocolate hits you right on the front, with some milky coffee and nuts. Just a delicious aroma right at the opening and fantastic mouthfeel, not too dry."
As we've learned, Taiwanese whisky is characterized by its easy-to-drink nature, and Yushan is no exception. Simoza suggests pouring it over a single large ice cube, but adds that, if needed, it pairs nicely with just a touch of grapefruit or candied pear. The smoothness is characteristic of the whisky coming out of that area, and although it, too, is more expensive than many American or Irish bottles, our experts suggest that it's absolutely worth the investment for a special-occasion kind of bottle that you want to savor and enjoy.