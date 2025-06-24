We Found The Worst Fruity Cereal — Here's Why You Should Avoid It

Fruity cereal runs the gamut from freeze-dried pieces of fruit mixed in with flaky grains to the artificially flavored rainbow-colored cereal that turns milk the colors of the rainbow. We didn't discriminate and included the full spectrum in our ranking of 11 fruity cereals. While we found some pretty delicious and nostalgic options, the Rainbow Krispies is one fruit cereal you should avoid.

We based our ranking mainly on the taste of each cereal, but texture was also important. What we thought were going to be fruit-flavored Rice Krispies were flat, brightly colored disks that didn't offer any of the fun snaps and crackles we hoped for. A disappointing visual and auditory first impression only got worse after we tasted Rainbow Krispies. An artificial fruit flavor is to be expected with this type of cereal, but the intensity of artificial fruit mixed with an overpowering sweet and sour flavor was what earned Rainbow Krispies the worst ranking. This cereal tastes like hard, crunchy candy. And the sourness is off-putting, especially when combined with milk; it was so sour, in fact, that we were afraid it'd curdle the milk. Natural fruit does have some acidity to it, but it's a far cry from sour candy. Even if you like sour fruit candy, it's hardly what most of us would want for breakfast. Plus, there are many better sour candies out there.