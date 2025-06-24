13 Ways To Use Fresh Tomatoes In Your Cocktails

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Tomato season is a magical time, when that fresh scent transports you right into a blossoming vegetable garden. And then, something else happens: You find yourself trying to come up with all kinds of unique ways to make the most of fresh tomatoes while they're in season, and really showcase the flavors and textures in a way that just isn't possible with canned.

Sure, a roasted Caprese sandwich or two is a must, but have you ever thought about using those fresh tomatoes in cocktails? No? You absolutely should, and we're not just talking about a Bloody Mary, either. That said, we wanted advice from experts.

We reached out to a number of industry professionals, including cocktail creators, bartenders, food and beverage managers, and chefs, to find out what drinks they would make and serve if handed an overflowing bushel of fresh, perfectly ripe tomatoes. They definitely didn't disappoint. Let's start with some wisdom from Justin George, general manager at the NOUN Hotel, Norman. Whether you're taking advice from these professionals or giving it a go on your own, George says: "Tomato is somewhat likened to a mystery ingredient when it comes to cocktail creation. With a heavy mouthfeel and sharp acidity, you are unlikely to find balance in a glass ... lean into imbalance."